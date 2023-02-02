WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?

WWE: The 2023 Royal Rumble did not go the way Brock Lesnar would have wanted. Meanwhile, he reportedly went off-script during the event after being eliminated at the namesake match, drawing a backstage heat.

The Royal Rumble 2023 was the opening pay-per-view (PPV) for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) of the year, and it was a big one while it lived up to its expectations. However, the one person who would be disappointed with the PPV not going his way would be former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Although he entered the namesake match, his stay in the contest did not last long, and fellow former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley eliminated him. Following his ouster, Lesanr was livid and tossed up the announce-table hood, slammed the steps onto the table and even threw a referee over the barricade after he had attacked Baron Corbin, who was about to enter the match.

Meanwhile, according to Fightful Select, not all of Lesnar's outburst was planned, and he went off-script several times. While throwing the table hood into the ring and banging the steps on the table were not planned, throwing referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade was not a planned spot, which drew the ire of WWE officials backstage.

ALSO READ: WWE - These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

Although it initially appeared that Orengo had suffered a leg injury due to Lesnar tossing him over, his current status remains unknown. To sell the damage, Orengo's plans to raise eventual Rumble winner Cody Rhodes' hand after his win were scrapped. However, the publication affirms that Lesnar would not be released for going off-script.

"Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble. He's certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It's a new regime, new rules, and I'm not sure anyone involved was mad, but some people backstage were," Fightful Select quoted the source as saying.