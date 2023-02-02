Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?

    WWE: The 2023 Royal Rumble did not go the way Brock Lesnar would have wanted. Meanwhile, he reportedly went off-script during the event after being eliminated at the namesake match, drawing a backstage heat.

    pro-wrestling WWE: Did Brock Lesnar garner backstage heat for reportedly going off-script at Royal Rumble 2023?-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    The Royal Rumble 2023 was the opening pay-per-view (PPV) for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) of the year, and it was a big one while it lived up to its expectations. However, the one person who would be disappointed with the PPV not going his way would be former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Although he entered the namesake match, his stay in the contest did not last long, and fellow former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley eliminated him. Following his ouster, Lesanr was livid and tossed up the announce-table hood, slammed the steps onto the table and even threw a referee over the barricade after he had attacked Baron Corbin, who was about to enter the match.

    Meanwhile, according to Fightful Select, not all of Lesnar's outburst was planned, and he went off-script several times. While throwing the table hood into the ring and banging the steps on the table were not planned, throwing referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade was not a planned spot, which drew the ire of WWE officials backstage.

    ALSO READ: WWE - These 7 matches were potentially set up for WrestleMania 39 at Royal Rumble 2023

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

    Although it initially appeared that Orengo had suffered a leg injury due to Lesnar tossing him over, his current status remains unknown. To sell the damage, Orengo's plans to raise eventual Rumble winner Cody Rhodes' hand after his win were scrapped. However, the publication affirms that Lesnar would not be released for going off-script.

    "Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He's not going to get in trouble. He's certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It's a new regime, new rules, and I'm not sure anyone involved was mad, but some people backstage were," Fightful Select quoted the source as saying.

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli impressed with Shubman Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara' snt

    Kohli impressed with Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara'

    football transfer deadline day Gone in 18 seconds Here's why Barcelona failed to sign LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo snt

    Gone in 18 seconds! Here's why Barcelona failed to sign LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo on deadline day

    football PSG, Bayern Munich fans engage in war of words as Mbappe injury looms large over Champions League clash snt

    PSG, Bayern Munich fans engage in war of words as Mbappe injury looms large over Champions League clash

    football EFL Cup 2022-23: Erik ten Hag explains return of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial, as Manchester United seals Final berth with Nottingham Forest win-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Erik ten Hag explains return of Sancho and Martial, as Man United seals Final berth

    football ligue 1 warren Zaire-Emery cherishes historic PSG goal celebration with lionel Messi; fans credit GOAT effect snt

    Zaire-Emery cherishes historic PSG goal celebration with Messi; fans credit G.O.A.T effect

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli impressed with Shubman Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara' snt

    Kohli impressed with Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara'

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans vma

    Fahadh Fassil, Nazriya Nazim's Morocco vacay pictures give ultimate couple goals to fans

    WhatsApp users to soon be able to create calling shortcuts; know how that will help - adt

    WhatsApp users to soon be able to create calling shortcuts; know how that will help

    Like the Pro Max Ultra but not overpriced OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gcw

    Like the 'Pro, Max, Ultra' but not overpriced: OnePlus takes sly dig at Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

    football transfer deadline day Gone in 18 seconds Here's why Barcelona failed to sign LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo snt

    Gone in 18 seconds! Here's why Barcelona failed to sign LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo on deadline day

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon