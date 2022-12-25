WWE: Are more ideas being pitched for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

WWE: Roman Reigns will certainly defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. While The Rock is being tipped as his possible opponent, the creative team is probably already planning other ideas.

Reigning record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on a streak and is looking forward to WrestleMania 39, as he is most certainly to defend his title. As for his opponent, it has widely been pitched that his veteran cousin, the legendary The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson), is likely to be his opponent who could dethrone him as the actual 'Tribal Chief'. However, given Rock's busy Hollywood commitments, whether he would be available for WrestleMania is still being determined. On the same note, World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) creative team is reportedly chalking out backup plans for Reigns' title defence and his possible opponent.

As per renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is already preparing plans aside, assuming that The Rock won't be able to make it to WrestleMania 39, slated to be held on April 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Although it might be a considerable setback for WWE and his casual fans, it would certainly open the door for another surprise opponent. ALSO READ: WWE - Is Alberto Del Rio next on the return list in Triple-H's era?

Notably, WWE's recent version of highly promoting Sami Zayn as the 'Honorary Uce' and an official 'Bloodline' member looks very fishy. If WWE has to have a Plan B for Reigns' WM opponent next year, it is unlikely that they would let the Zayn idea go waste and make him turn his back on the Bloodline by somehow injecting him into the title picture.

