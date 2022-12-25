Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Are more ideas being pitched for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

    First Published Dec 25, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    WWE: Roman Reigns will certainly defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. While The Rock is being tipped as his possible opponent, the creative team is probably already planning other ideas.

    Image credit: Roman Reigns/Instagram

    Reigning record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on a streak and is looking forward to WrestleMania 39, as he is most certainly to defend his title. As for his opponent, it has widely been pitched that his veteran cousin, the legendary The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson), is likely to be his opponent who could dethrone him as the actual 'Tribal Chief'. However, given Rock's busy Hollywood commitments, whether he would be available for WrestleMania is still being determined. On the same note, World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) creative team is reportedly chalking out backup plans for Reigns' title defence and his possible opponent.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    As per renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is already preparing plans aside, assuming that The Rock won't be able to make it to WrestleMania 39, slated to be held on April 1-2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Although it might be a considerable setback for WWE and his casual fans, it would certainly open the door for another surprise opponent.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Is Alberto Del Rio next on the return list in Triple-H's era?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Notably, WWE's recent version of highly promoting Sami Zayn as the 'Honorary Uce' and an official 'Bloodline' member looks very fishy. If WWE has to have a Plan B for Reigns' WM opponent next year, it is unlikely that they would let the Zayn idea go waste and make him turn his back on the Bloodline by somehow injecting him into the title picture.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    As for The Rock, he remains WWE's creative team's first choice and would wait until the company has a clear idea if he could make it at WM, which could begin during the Royal Rumble at the earliest, as the surprise opponent. But, if not, WWE might also have Plan C and Plan D ready, alongside a definite Plan B.

