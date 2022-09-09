Neeraj Chopra could skip National Games 2022 after gruelling season and battling groin injury

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra scripted history after winning the Diamond League Finals title in Zurich on Thursday. However, having just recovered from a groin injury and competing in a gruelling season, he might skip the National Games 2022.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian Olympic Association's IOA's) command notwithstanding, champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's participation in the 2022 National Games looks far-fetched, having come off a groin injury along with a gruelling season. Olympic gold medallist Chopra accomplished a historic feat on Thursday, becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title in Zurich. As a result, he signed off the international season on a compelling note. On Friday, he was questioned on whether he would compete at the National Games being held in Gujarat from September 29 to October 12.

    Image credit: Getty

    "The National Games are approaching. I am just returning from a groin injury, and I may not be able to train for one or two weeks. So I am primarily focussed on next year," Chopra was quoted as saying to the reporters. Moreover, with the IOA mandating the country's top athletes to participate in the Games, many athletes might have to rearrange their training programs.

    ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra adds another historic feather to his cap by winning Diamond League Finals title

    Image credit: Getty

    The IOA command arrived after Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) launched the mascot and the anthem for the Games. In contrast, Anurag Thakur (Union Sports Minister) established that the Games would be the "biggest and grandest" ever. The National Games is happening after seven years. The groin problem had forced Chopra to miss out on the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham in July-August, following the World Championships in the United States of America (USA), having won the silver medal.

    Image credit: PTI

    Nonetheless, Chopra made a dazzling return from a month-long injury lay-off, winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League on August 26, thus sealing his Finals berth, which he won too. He became the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet title in Lausanne as he came up with his third career-best throw of 89.08 metres.

    ALSO READ: BCCI bought Neeraj Chopra's javelin for Rs 1.5 crore during e-auction in 2021

    Image credit: Getty

    In Zurich, Chopra had begun with a foul. However, he quickly moved to the top with an 88.44 metres throw -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, which ultimately was his winning effort. His other throws were 88.00 metres, 86.11 metres, 87.00 metres and 83.60 metres. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, finished second, throwing 86.94 metres, while Germany's Julian Weber was third with a throw of 83.73 metres.

    (With inputs from PTI)

