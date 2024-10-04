Navratri 2024 Day 2: Know colour, shubh muhurat, bhog of Mata Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi and more

Shardiya Navratri Day 2 is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, the second form of Navdurga. Devotees think that adoring her provides them pleasure, knowledge, and peace.



navratri 2024

The lively Hindu holiday of Shardiya Navratri, devoted to the worship of Goddess Durga, began on October 3 and will end on October 12. This nine-day celebration, held during the Hindu month of Ashwin, is replete with rituals, fasting, and cultural events around the country. Devotees venerate the goddess through a variety of customs. The celebration finishes with Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, representing the triumph of virtue over evil.



navratri 2024

Day 2 of Navratri 2024:

Worshipping Mata Brahmacharini at Shardiya. On Navratri Day 2, devotees worship Goddess Brahmacharini, the second form of Navdurga. Dressed in white, the goddess exudes tranquillity and grace. She holds a kamandal (a water jug) in one hand and a japa mala (prayer beads) in the other, symbolising her unwavering dedication to penance. According to Hindu texts, Brahmacharini engaged in extreme penance to gain Lord Shiva's favour. Devotees think that adoring her provides them pleasure, knowledge, and peace.

navratri 2024

Navratri 2024 Day 2 Colour: What It Represents

Wearing green on Friday, October 4, during Navratri represents nature and evokes sentiments of development, fertility, and peace. Green, which represents rejuvenation and tranquilly, is said to invite Goddess Durga's blessings of peace and calm. It also symbolises a fresh start in life. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a separate incarnation of Goddess Durga, and the colours worn are said to channel the qualities and ideals of that form, linking believers to the festival's holy spirit.



navratri 2024

Puja Vidhi for Mata Brahmacharini on Day 2

On the second day of Shardiya Navratri, certain rituals are done to commemorate Mata Brahmacharini.

navratri 2024 mai kya na kare

Preparation

Take a bath after getting up early.

Change into clean clothing that preferably complements the day's hue.

The Puja area then has to be carefully cleaned.



Worship Steps

The goddess Brahmacharini's idol is then immersed in milk and honey, and vermillion is placed to its brow.

At puja, devotees offer milk, rice, curd, honey, sandalwood, flowers, and other offerings to Goddess Brahmacharini.

The Goddess is worshipped during the puja with hibiscus and white lotus flowers.



Ending Rituals

Making Bhog, or food offerings, is advisable as soon as the puja is concluded.

navratri 2024

Abhijit Mohurat

Start Time: 11:46 AM

End Time: 12:33 PM.

Brahma Muhurat starts at 04:38 AM.

End Time: 05:27 AM

Bhog will offer Mata Brahmacharini on Navratri Day 2

On the second day of Navratri, devotees offer sugar to Goddess Brahmacharini. This gift is thought to bring sweetness and joy into their life.

Latest Videos