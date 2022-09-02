BCCI bought Neeraj Chopra's javelin for Rs 1.5 crore during e-auction in 2021

According to a BCCI official, the Indian cricket board made a winning bid of Rs 1.5 crore for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's javelin when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's collection of mementos was e-auctioned last year.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi's collection of keepsakes was put up for e-auction last year, it was the BCCI that placed the winning bid of Rs 1.5 crore for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra's javelin, a Cricket Board official informed PTI on Friday.

When Modi hosted Indian athletes following the Tokyo Games, Chopra gave him one of his javelins. The earnings from the e-auction, from which the javelin was one of many goods offered, went to the "Namami Gange Program."

The 2014-launched "Namami Gange Programme" unifies the efforts to clean and safeguard the Ganga river. In 2021, the sale took place in September and October.

"BCCI had made the winning bid for Neeraj's javelin. But we also bid for a couple of other collectibles. It (Namami Gange) is a noble cause and the office bearers in BCCI felt that as one of the premier sporting bodies in the country, we had a duty towards the nation," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As an organisation we are proud that we have a sporting good of one of India's greatest athletes," the official said.

During the initial COVID-19 outbreak, the BCCI also donated Rs 51 crore to the PM Cares fund. In addition to Chopra's javelin, BCCI spent Rs 1 lakh on an autographed angavastra signed by the Indian Paralympic team.

While Chopra's javelin that BCCI bought fetched the highest bid value, fencer Bhavani Devi's sword fetched Rs 1.25 crore, while Paralympic champion javelin thrower Sumit Antil's javelin was bought for Rs 1.002 crore by other bidders. Lovlina Borgohain's boxing gloves were bought for Rs 91 lakh.

During the auction last year, 1348 mementos, including sports collectibles were put in for the e-auction, and a total of 8600 bids were received.

Chopra recently gave the javelin he used to win the gold medal at the Olympics in Tokyo to the Olympic museum in Lausanne. The official Twitter account for the Games verified it.

