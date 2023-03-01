After 3 years, Kobe Bryant's family gets USD 28.9 million settlement in case over crash photos

Kobe Bryant died in 2020 in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas mountain with his daughter. While images from the crash sites leaked, his wife Vanessa Bryant had filed a lawsuit, which his family has now won.

Image credit: Getty

National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kobe Bryant suffered a fatal accident on January 26, 2020, when his helicopter crashed in the mountains of Calabasas, as he and his daughter, Gianna, who were on board during the flight, died instantly. Meanwhile, the images of the crash site were also leaked, unnerving his wife, Vanessa Bryant.

Later, Vanessa filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County and its sheriff's and fire department for leaking disturbing images. After months of trial in the federal court, she had initially won $15 million in the lawsuit. However, the suit did not end there, as in the following case, she was paid $28.85 million on Tuesday, as per USA Today, with Bryant's children being added as plaintiffs, thus finalising the deal.

