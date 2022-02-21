  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The NBA's 75th Anniversary Team ceremony on Sunday was a landmark parade that witnessed young and veteran stars grace the occasion and ended with a little surprise.

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The NBA's 75th Anniversary Team ceremony on Sunday was a landmark parade that witnessed young and veteran stars grace the occasion and ended with a little surprise.

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At the start of the festivities, it was unclear if legendary basketball player Michael Jordon, a Chicago Bulls veteran that NBA would have wanted to have for its All-Star Game halftime festivities, would be in attendance. This was due to a race known as the Daytona 500, which had two of Jordon's 23XI Racing cars competing.

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Jordon was seen attending the race in Daytona Beach, Florida, and hence his absence from the pregame photo with the 75th Anniversary Team forced fans to believe he had chosen the race over the NBA event. As an owner of 23XI, Jordan watched Bubba Wallace finish second in the NASCAR Cup season-opener, then immediately make his way to Cleveland to be recognized with the 75th Anniversary team during NBA's All-Star Game.

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Upon arrival, Jordon hugged former teammate Dennis Rodman, along with LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, among others.

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Immediately Jordon appeared to josh Magic Johnson as 'an old dog' and challenged the LA Lakers legend to a game of one-on-one - clash fans would have wanted to see over the rest of the All-Star Game.

    WATCH: Jordon challenges Johnson

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The NBA celebrated its diamond anniversary with a glittering tribute to honour 75 years on the hardwood floor. Forty-five members of the 75th Anniversary Team stood side by side on a circular stage, wearing blue blazers with the 75th logo on their chests.

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Each NBA legend was introduced to a massive ovation, with the loudest cheers going to Michael Jordon, who was the last player to walk onto the raised podium at centre court. The former Cleveland star spun in a circle to return the love coming from every corner of the arena.

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: LA Lakers

    Before Jordan's entrance, Kobe Bryant's photo on the giant scoreboard sparked an emotional response and chanted "Ko-be, Ko-be" for the late Lakers legend, who died tragically in a 2020 helicopter crash with his young daughter, Gianna.

    Also read: Statue of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna placed at crash site on 2nd anniversary

    NBA 75th Anniversary ceremony: When Michael Jordon challenged Magic Johnson to 1-on-1 (PHOTOS)

    Image Credit: (L) Getty Images; (R) NASCAR

    Jordan's attendance was something of a surprise as NBA kept a tight lid on any details of the celebration. All in all, it turned out to be a memorable day for the Chicago Bulls legend.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices

    India vs West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I toss report: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Windies opts to bowl, Avesh Khan makes debut

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, pitch, weather, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: Men in Blue eye another clean sweep, Windies plays for pride

    football premier league Emile Smith Rowe joins Fabregas in illustrious goal-scoring club as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1

    Smith Rowe joins Fabregas in illustrious goal-scoring club as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1

    Recent Stories

    Saba Azad has Bestest Sunday lunch with Hrithik Roshan and his family drb

    Saba Azad has ‘Bestest Sunday’ lunch with Hrithik Roshan and his family

    UP Election 2022 Never chased a chair or a post says Yogi Adityanath on PM ambitions gcw

    'Never chased a chair or a post,' says Yogi Adityanath on PM ambitions

    After Vanraj belittles Anupamaa Leela makes a shocking demand drb

    After Vanraj belittles Anupamaa, Leela makes a shocking demand

    Twitter removes BJP Gujarat unit s cartoon on Ahmedabad blasts case verdict gcw

    Twitter removes BJP Gujarat unit's cartoon on Ahmedabad blasts case verdict

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Have deep respect for Wriddhiman Saha, says Rahul Dravid after wicket-keeper was sidelined-ayh

    IND vs SL: Have deep respect for Saha, says Dravid after wicket-keeper was sidelined

    Recent Videos

    President Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    President's Fleet Review 2022: Indian Navy shows its firepower

    Video Icon
    IAF rescues trekker from 300 ft gorge in Karnataka's Nandi Hills

    IAF rescues trekker from 300 ft gorge in Karnataka's Nandi Hills

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs FCG: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season is fantastic for Hyderabad FC - Marquez on FC Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging FCG 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 95): HFC retains top spot after edging Goa 3-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Juan Ferrando on KBFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy that at the end ATKMB managed to get a point - Ferrando on KBFC draw

    Video Icon