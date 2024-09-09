Apple launches new AirPods 4 series, AirPods Pro 2; introduces new colours of AirPods Max

Apple has unveiled the next generation of its AirPods with a refined look that is said to be the most comfortable design with high-tech audio architecture. Check all new products, its features, price and colours.

AirPods offer a great audio experience and this year Apple is upgrading the whole AirPods lineup, including the Max.

AirPods 4

The AirPods 4 have been designed with comfort in mind. It has the H2 audio chip from Apple that gives you improved audio, richer bass and more. According to Apple, this offers the finest experience and includes spatial audio technology. The case comes with a USB C charging connector, which was really helpful. Indeed, the AirPods 4 also include ANC.

Additionally, AirPods 4 promises 30 hours of battery life, sports Type-C charging on the case, and FINALLY brings active noise cancellation to the non-Pro AirPods. AirPods 4 also get AirPods Pro's transparency mode. The AirPods 4 will now support wireless charging. You can charge them with your Apple Watch chargers or any other Qi wireless chargers.

AirPods 4 comes for $129 while the AirPods 4 version with ANC costs $179.

AirPods Max

AirPods Max has no big upgrades, but it now comes in new colors, Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange and Starlight. The headphone have also gained USB-C, and with iOS 18, you get personalised Spatial Audio.

Apple announces an updated version of its high-end AirPods Max headphones that will be available in midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight. It can charge via a USB-C port.

Apple has launched the new AirPods Max version which comes in new colours, USB C for charging but the same $599 price tag. Pre-orders start today, shipping begins on September 20.

AirPods Pro

Apple is helping people with hearing issues to tackle the challenges faced while using the AirPods Pro 2 that can now double up as hearing aids. The company is doing advanced studies to help tackle these health concerns without losing support for music, calls and more. These features are pending FDA approval after which it will be available via an update for the AirPods Pro 2.

AirPods Pro get a new Hearing Aid feature so that anyone with hearing impairment will be able to use it to hear their environment better.

