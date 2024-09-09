Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Italy defeated France 3-1 in their opening match of the Nations League and have taken an initial lead in League A Group 2, with three points to their name from one match, level on points with second-placed Belgium but separated by goal-difference. 

    football Israel vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

    Italy will be looking to make it two wins from as many games in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 when they take on Israel at Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Monday night (local time). The Azzurri have taken an initial lead in League A Group 2, with three points to their name from one match, level on points with second-placed Belgium but separated by goal-difference. 

    Also read: UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-man Spain thrash Switzerland 4-1

    Italy came-from-behind to secure a thumping 3-1 win away to France at Parc des Princes on Friday night (local time). Bradley Barcola netted inside the opening 12 seconds to put the hosts ahead, but Azzurri fought back to level the score through Federico Dimarco's stunning volley after combining with Sandro Tonali on the edge of the box. 

    Lucian Spalletti's side came out all guns blazing in the second-half and extended their lead courtesy of Davide Frattesi's effort in the 50th-minute. And then, Giacomo Raspadori wrapped up the points 16 minutes from time. It was their first win in Paris in 70 years. 

    Israel, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Belgium on Friday evening (local time). The Chosen Ones made the score 1-1 at one stage after Kevin de Bruyne's opener was canceled out by Timothy Castagne's 36th-minte own goal. But the Red Devils were too hot for Ran Ben Shimon's side to handle as they netted twice in the second-half through Youri Tielemans'  48th-minute effort and De Bruyne's second of the night from the penalty spot. 

    Probable Lineups

    Israel probable starting lineup: Gerafi, Shlomo, Nachmias, Gandelman, Jehezkel, Lavi, Peretz, Gropper, Solomon, Gloukh, Khalaili

    Italy probable starting lineup: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni, Cambiaso, Ricci, Tonali, Frattesi, Dimarco, Raspadori, Retegui

    Israel vs Italy schedule and fixture 

    The UEFA Nations League fixture between Israel and Italy will take place at Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Tuesday at 12:15 AM IST.

    Israel vs Italy live streaming details

    The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League matches in India will be available on Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, the football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio TV and Sony LIV.  Those in Israel can watch the match on 5Sport. Football fans in Italy can catch the live action via RAI network. 

    Also read:  Cristiano Ronaldo has proved 'quality' of Saudi League- Ruben Neves

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Cristiano Ronaldo has proved 'quality' of Saudi League- Ruben Neves scr

    Cristiano Ronaldo has proved 'quality' of Saudi League- Ruben Neves

    football India vs Syria: Intercontinental Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    India vs Syria: Intercontinental Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-man Spain thrash Switzerland 4-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-man Spain thrash Switzerland 4-1

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal powers Portugal to 2-1 win against Scotland scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Cristiano Ronaldo's 901st career goal powers Portugal to 2-1 win against Scotland

    football Mexico vs New Zealand: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Mexico vs New Zealand: International friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Stories

    Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behavior ATG

    'Made me sit on his lap, kissed me...; Actress accuses Bengali director Arindam Sil of inappropriate behaviour

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement RBA

    Does ovarian rejuvenation improve your fertility? Understanding the advancement

    BREAKING: First Mpox case confirmed in India, ministry calls it isolated case shk

    Health Ministry confirms India's 1st Mpox case; clarifies virus not linked to global public health emergency

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas dmn

    Tarang Shakti 2024: Vice Chiefs of Army, Air Force and Navy flew in LCA Tejas

    Appendix cancer awareness: Why early detection and lifestyle choices matterRBA

    Appendix cancer awareness: Why early detection and lifestyle choices matter

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon