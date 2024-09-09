Israel vs Italy: UEFA Nations League live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

Italy defeated France 3-1 in their opening match of the Nations League and have taken an initial lead in League A Group 2, with three points to their name from one match, level on points with second-placed Belgium but separated by goal-difference.

Italy will be looking to make it two wins from as many games in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 when they take on Israel at Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Monday night (local time). The Azzurri have taken an initial lead in League A Group 2, with three points to their name from one match, level on points with second-placed Belgium but separated by goal-difference.

Italy came-from-behind to secure a thumping 3-1 win away to France at Parc des Princes on Friday night (local time). Bradley Barcola netted inside the opening 12 seconds to put the hosts ahead, but Azzurri fought back to level the score through Federico Dimarco's stunning volley after combining with Sandro Tonali on the edge of the box.

Lucian Spalletti's side came out all guns blazing in the second-half and extended their lead courtesy of Davide Frattesi's effort in the 50th-minute. And then, Giacomo Raspadori wrapped up the points 16 minutes from time. It was their first win in Paris in 70 years.

Israel, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Belgium on Friday evening (local time). The Chosen Ones made the score 1-1 at one stage after Kevin de Bruyne's opener was canceled out by Timothy Castagne's 36th-minte own goal. But the Red Devils were too hot for Ran Ben Shimon's side to handle as they netted twice in the second-half through Youri Tielemans' 48th-minute effort and De Bruyne's second of the night from the penalty spot.

Probable Lineups

Israel probable starting lineup: Gerafi, Shlomo, Nachmias, Gandelman, Jehezkel, Lavi, Peretz, Gropper, Solomon, Gloukh, Khalaili

Italy probable starting lineup: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Bastoni, Cambiaso, Ricci, Tonali, Frattesi, Dimarco, Raspadori, Retegui

Israel vs Italy schedule and fixture

The UEFA Nations League fixture between Israel and Italy will take place at Bozsik Arena in Budapest on Tuesday at 12:15 AM IST.

Israel vs Italy live streaming details

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League matches in India will be available on Sony Sport network. Meanwhile, the football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio TV and Sony LIV. Those in Israel can watch the match on 5Sport. Football fans in Italy can catch the live action via RAI network.

