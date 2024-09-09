Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs Syria: Intercontinental Cup live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    The winner of Monday's tie will be crowned champions of 2024 Intercontinental Cup. Syria are sitting at the top of the table, having taken three points after defeating Mauritius 2-0 last week, while India shared the spoils with the Dodos (0-0) last time out.

    India will play host to Syria in the final match of the 2024 Intercontinental Cup at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday (September 9). The Eagles of Qasioun are sitting at the top of the table, having taken three points after defeating Mauritius 2-0 last week, while the Blue Tigers shared the spoils with the Dodos (0-0) last time out. Therefore, even a draw is enough for the visitors to be crowned the champions, while the home side need three points to successfully defend their title. 

    India produced a lacklustre performance in their first match under new boss Manolo Marquez on September 3. Despite boasting 65% possession the Blue Tigers failed to create enough clear cut opportunities and were often found wanting in the attacking third. Marquez's men recorded just a solitary shot on target in the entire 90 minutes of play. 

    Moreover, the result extended India's winless run to nine games across all competitions. The home side's last victory came against Kuwait back in November 2023 in a World Cup qualifier. Meanwhile, India faced Syria in the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar earlier this year, losing 1-0 through Omar Maher Khirbin's 76th-minute strike. 

    Despite the win, Syria failed to progress into the knockout stages of the continental competition. Nevertheless, Syria secured all three points against Mauritius in their first match of the Intercontinental Cup thanks to Brendon Citorah's 32nd-minute own goal and Mahmoud Al-Mawas'  effort 20 minutes from time. Nasour Qasioun were clinical in front of goal, converting two of their three shots on target.  

    Probable Lineups

    India probable starting lineup: Gurpreet, Ashish, Bheke, Chinglensana, Gupta, Apuia, Jeakson, Sahal, Colaco, Chhangte, Manvir

    Syria probable starting lineup: Glellel, Al Rina, Faqa, Al Midani, Ajan, Abdullatif, Abraham, Al Marmour, Al Hallak, Al Mawas, Sabbag

    India vs Syria schedule and fixture 

    The Intercontinental Cup fixture between India and Syria will take place at Gachibowli Stadium on Monday at 7:30 PM IST. 

    India vs Syria live streaming details

    Football fans in India can catch the live action via Sports18 3 TV channel, while live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema. 

