Brighter and bigger! Apple introduces Watch Series 10; Check new features, price and more

Apple Watch Series 10 announced. The new Apple Watch is getting "the largest, most advanced" Watch screen Apple has every created. Check new features, price and availability.

Apple Watch Series 10 is official and the company says it has a bigger display than the Watch Ultra 2, with 30 per cent more screen area. The display and the case have rounded corners. It's also the first time Apple is using a wide-angle OLED display on an Apple Watch, which makes it better to type and also a lot brighter than the previous iterations. Apple claims the Watch Series 10 is 10 per cent brighter.

The Apple Watch Series 10 now also comes in a new Polished Titanium finish. Apple says, because of that, the watch is not only thinner, but also lighter. You get it powered by the S10 Apple Silicon with 4-core neural engine for advanced features and health tools.

​

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is made of 95% recycled aerospace-garde titanium and 100% renewable energy. The new Apple Watch Series 10 can detect and alert you of sleep apnea in a first for an Apple Watch.

The capacity of the Series 10 to identify Sleep apnea is one of its most notable characteristics. The Apple Watch seeks to solve the issue of 80% of sleep apnea cases being undetected by monitoring breathing abnormalities during sleep using enhanced motion detection, perhaps providing users with early insights into their condition. FDA approval is expected soon after which 150+ countries will get it on Series 8 and Series 9 as well.

​

A number of new features are available in Apple's watchOS 10, including as better Smart Stacks, a redesigned Translate app, and an updated Photos app. The new S10 processor, which has a four-core cognitive engine and is intended to provide a variety of intelligent capabilities for daily usage, powers the Apple Watch Series 10.

The new Apple Watch Series X gets a depth gauge and water temperature reading ability, allowing to work in surfing and even snorkeling conditions.

Apple Watch Series 10 Price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in both aluminium and polished titanium finish. Apple also claims it is its "fastest charging Apple Watch yet". It is priced starting $399 for GPS and $499 for GPS + Cellular version. The new Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from September 20.

Latest Videos