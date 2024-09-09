Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brighter and bigger! Apple introduces Watch Series 10; Check new features, price and more

    Apple Watch Series 10 announced. The new Apple Watch is getting "the largest, most advanced" Watch screen Apple has every created. Check new features, price and availability. 

    Apple Watch Series 10 with OLED Display introduced by Tim Cook check new features price availability gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 10:38 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

    Apple Watch Series 10 is official and the company says it has a bigger display than the Watch Ultra 2, with 30 per cent more screen area. The display and the case have rounded corners. It's also the first time Apple is using a wide-angle OLED display on an Apple Watch, which makes it better to type and also a lot brighter than the previous iterations. Apple claims the Watch Series 10 is 10 per cent brighter.

    The Apple Watch Series 10 now also comes in a new Polished Titanium finish. Apple says, because of that, the watch is not only thinner, but also lighter.  You get it powered by the S10 Apple Silicon with 4-core neural engine for advanced features and health tools.

    Apple Watch Series 10 with OLED Display introduced by Tim Cook check new features price availability gcwApple Watch Series 10 with OLED Display introduced by Tim Cook check new features price availability gcw

    The new Apple Watch Series 10 is made of 95% recycled aerospace-garde titanium and 100% renewable energy. The new Apple Watch Series 10 can detect and alert you of sleep apnea in a first for an Apple Watch. 

    The capacity of the Series 10 to identify Sleep apnea is one of its most notable characteristics. The Apple Watch seeks to solve the issue of 80% of sleep apnea cases being undetected by monitoring breathing abnormalities during sleep using enhanced motion detection, perhaps providing users with early insights into their condition. FDA approval is expected soon after which 150+ countries will get it on Series 8 and Series 9 as well.

    Apple Watch Series 10 with OLED Display introduced by Tim Cook check new features price availability gcwApple Watch Series 10 with OLED Display introduced by Tim Cook check new features price availability gcw

    A number of new features are available in Apple's watchOS 10, including as better Smart Stacks, a redesigned Translate app, and an updated Photos app. The new S10 processor, which has a four-core cognitive engine and is intended to provide a variety of intelligent capabilities for daily usage, powers the Apple Watch Series 10. 

    The new Apple Watch Series X gets a depth gauge and water temperature reading ability, allowing to work in surfing and even snorkeling conditions.

    Apple Watch Series 10 Price and availability

    The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in both aluminium and polished titanium finish. Apple also claims it is its "fastest charging Apple Watch yet". It is priced starting $399 for GPS and $499 for GPS + Cellular version.  The new Apple Watch Series 10 will be available from September 20.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15, iPhone 14 prices SLASHED ahead of iPhone 16 launch check deal details gcw

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15, iPhone 14 prices SLASHED ahead of iPhone 16 launch

    Decoding 'It's Glowtime' on September 9: What Apple's cryptic event name REVEALS gcw

    Decoding 'It's Glowtime': What Apple's cryptic event name REVEALS

    Apple Its Glowtime event today: iPads not expected to launch? When can you expect it? gcw

    Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event today: iPads not expected to launch? When can you expect it?

    Apple iPhone 16 series launch: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week? gcw

    iPhone 16 series launch: Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max likely to get discontinued in a week?

    Recent Stories

    BJP Bengaluru office was first target NIA's chargesheet in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case reveals snt

    'BJP Bengaluru office was first target': NIA's chargesheet in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case reveals

    Who are his real children Man renews claim to be King Charles' secret son, demands 4-way paternity test snt

    'Who are his real children?': Man renews claim to be King Charles' secret son, demands 4-way paternity test

    Ishaan Khatter turns up the heat in semi-nude photoshoot amid 'The Perfect Couple' frenzy [WATCH] RTM

    Ishaan Khatter turns up the heat in semi-nude photoshoot amid 'The Perfect Couple' frenzy [WATCH]

    Tirunelveli HORROR! Woman arrested for murdering neighbour's 3-year-old son; body found in washing machine snt

    Tirunelveli HORROR! Woman arrested for murdering neighbour's 3-year-old son; body found in washing machine

    Actress Ramya Nambeesan latest photoshoot: Check out her stunning clicks dmn

    Actress Ramya Nambeesan latest photoshoot: Check out her stunning clicks

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon