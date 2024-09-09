Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo has proved 'quality' of Saudi League- Ruben Neves

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been in phenomenal form having scored back-to-back goals for Portugal in the 2-1 UEFA Nations League wins against Croatia and Scotland. The 39-year-old's 88th-minute strike against Scotland on Sunday night (local time) took his tally to 901 career goals.  

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 5:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 5:18 PM IST

    Former Wolverhampton Wanderers player Ruben Neves says that Cristiano Ronaldo's form proves the 'quality' of Saudi League. Off late Ronaldo has been in phenomenal form having scored back-to-back goals for Portugal in the 2-1 UEFA Nations League wins against Croatia and Scotland. The 39-year-old's 88th-minute strike against Scotland on Sunday night (local time) took his tally to 132 international goals.  

    Neves, who signed for Saudi outfit Al-Hilal in July 2023, went on to lift the league title in his first season in Asia. The 27-year-old played 32 league matches for Blue Waves last season, scoring three goals and recording 12 assists. Ronaldo, on the other hand, netted 44 goals in 45 appearances for  Faris Najd across all competitions in the 2023-24 season.

    When asked about Ronaldo's exceptional form despite playing in the Saudi Pro League, Neves told the Portugal FA website  "I invite those people to watch Saudi football. I have said this a few times - if you compare my GPS data from English football to Saudi football, I run even more, but with the difference that I run in 40 degrees [celsius]."

    "I am in good shape physically. Both Cristiano and I proved today that Saudi football has quality." Ronaldo's first-half strike against Croatia took his tally to 900 career goals and the 39-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, having added one more, coming off the bench against Scotland at Estadio do Benfica on Sunday (local time). Considering the exceptional fitness and attitude of the five time Ballon d'Or winner, the 1000-goal mark may not seem like an impossible target. 

