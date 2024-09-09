Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indonesia vs Australia: FIFA World Cup Qualifier live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Australia suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Bahrain last week, while Indonesia earned a point away to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match of the third round qualifier.

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

    Australia would be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Indonesia in the AFC 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday (September 9). The Socceroos suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Bahrain last week, while the hosts earned a point away to Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match of the third round qualifier.

    Australia went into the home-game against Bahrain on the back of four successive wins with an overall score of 14-0. Graham Arnold's side dominated the proceeding at Robina Stadium, boasting more than 70% possession and restricting the visitors to just one shot on target, but they lost due to Harry Souttar's 89th-minute own goal. Meanwhile the Socceroos played the final 13 minutes with a man-less after Kusin Yengi received a straight red card. It was only their second defeat from last 14 outings, recording 11 wins and one draw in these fixtures. 

    Indonesia, on the other hand, gave a good account of themselves against Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah Sports City on September 5. The Garuda Team drew the first blood through Sandy Walsh's 19th-minute effort, but Musab Aljuwayr scored the equaliser on the stroke of half-time. Roberto Mancini's side produced 18 shots with four on target, while the Red and Whites recorded eight shots with two on target.     

    Probable Lineups

    Indonesia probable starting lineup: Paes, Walsh, Ramadhani, Idzes, Verdonk, Tjoe-A-On, Sulaeman, Jenner, Ferdinan, Oratmangoen, Strui

    Australia probable starting lineup: Ryan, Circati, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Metcalfe, Irvine, O'Neill, Boyle, Duke, Goodwin

    Indonesia vs Australia schedule and fixture 

    The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Indonesia and Australia will take place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Tuesday at 5:30 PM IST. 

    Indonesia vs Australia live streaming details

    The live streaming of the AFC 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will be available on Fancode in India. Meanwhile, football fans in Indonesia can watch the match on Vision+, RCTI, Sportstars 2 and K-Vision. Those in Australia can catch the live action via Paramount+. 

