Ludhiana: AAP leader Tarlochan Singh shot dead, police launches probe; horrifying video surfaces (WATCH)

Tarlochan Singh, president of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) farmer wing in Khanna, was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants on Monday. The incident occurred in Ikolaha village in Punjab's Ludhiana district as Singh was returning home from his farm. The attackers fired upon him, leaving him critically injured.

Singh’s son, Harpreet Singh Happy, along with other villagers, discovered his father lying in a pool of blood by the roadside. Despite being rushed to Khanna’s civil hospital, Singh was pronounced dead by doctors.

Tarlochan Singh had been an active figure in local politics. He had previously run for the position of sarpanch but was unsuccessful. After joining AAP, he was appointed president of the party’s farmer wing and was preparing to contest the upcoming sarpanch election. His son suggested that the murder might be connected to personal enmities.

The investigation into Singh’s death has been launched with senior police officials on the scene. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal, Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Saurav Jindal, Khanna DSP Amritpal Singh Bhati, and CIA staff in-charge Amandeep Singh are involved in the probe. SP Saurav Jindal indicated that the motive for the murder is still unclear, with all possible angles being explored.

Latest Videos