iPhone 16 series unveiled: Apple Intelligence, A18 chip and more; price starts at $799

Apple has launched the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Apple Watch Series 10, a new Watch Ultra 2, and an updated AirPods lineup. The iPhone 16 comes in a 6.1-inch display for the vanilla variant and a 6.7-inch for the iPhone 16 Plus.

Apple iPhone 16 series has an action button and a "Camera control" button that works as a shortcut for your camera app. The button can be customised to let you open the calendar or switch to the flash light.

Apple is banking on the 2nd gen 3nm chipset to power the new iPhone 16 series that brings GenAI features out of the box. it is power-packed, feature-rich and efficient at the same time. The new iPhone 16 gets a 6-core A18 processor which is 30% faster than the iPhone 15 and consumes 30% less power.

Also Read | Brighter and bigger! Apple introduces Watch Series 10; Check new features, price and more

iPhone 16 series camera details

iPhone 16 is getting new features on the camera as a part of the camera control. It has a main 48MP sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens which promises better images than its predecessor. Apple’s flex on computational photography suggests the image quality will be enhanced.

A18 processor

With the release of the iPhone 16, the new A18 processor offers notable gains in performance across the board. This device has an improved memory subsystem with 17% more bandwidth and a Neural Engine that is twice as fast. Notably, and this is a big improvement, the A18 processor is included in both the regular iPhone 16 and the Pro versions.

The A18 processor, which was created using a second-generation 3nm technology, has a six-core CPU with two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores, which makes it 30% quicker than the CPU found in the iPhone 15. Additionally, it uses 30% less power while providing the same performance as the A16 Bionic, making it more energy-efficient.

Apple Intelligence is finally here!

Apple Intelligence is the most-awaited feature on the new iPhone 16 series and now the company is building AI models to take advantage of its hardware-software synergy. It also promises a personal context for your queries and all of this done in a secure ecosystem.

Also Read | Apple launches new AirPods 4 series, AirPods Pro 2; introduces new colours of AirPods Max

Running powerful experiences like Apple Intelligence on device needs a chip with substantial high performance compute. It makes memory to store large models and bandwidth to access them quickly, and, of course, phenomenal energy efficiency.

Genmoji features

One exciting feature is Genmoji, which allows users to create new emojis by simply typing a description. However, it's worth noting that these features are not expected to be introduced with the launch of the iPhone 16.

Siri with Apple Intelligence

Siri's knowledge of screens is growing. According to Apple, your apps will be capable of hundreds of additional activities. Next month, the initial beta set of features will be available in US English. Coming next year: support for Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish. There was no announcement about Indian languages.



iPhone 16 series colours

The new iPhone 16 comes in 5 colours; Ultramarine, teal, pink, black, and blue.

iPhone 16 price and availability

iPhone 16 is priced starting $799, and iPhone 16 Plus is priced starting $899. Both the devices have a base model of 128 GB.

Latest Videos