Apple iPhone 16 Pro series: New colour, new design and more amazing features

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro with new colours. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have an "advanced cooling chamber" so that with Apple Intelligence working on the phone, the device does not heat up.

"These are by far our best iPhone displays ever," says Apple. The iPhone 16 Pros have an upgraded display with 6.3-inch for the Pro and 6.9-inch for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple claims the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers the best iPhone battery life ever, which is a tall boast but hardly surprising with the A18 Pro chipset. The model is developed with Apple Intelligence in mind and promises better and smarter responses with advanced camera tech innards.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro series: Camera details

Together with a 48MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12MP 5x telephoto lens, Apple has improved the iPhone 16 Pro series by adding a 48MP main sensor that possesses these qualities. With the 16 Pros, the capture button truly lives up to its value, providing you with the best iPhone shutter experience.

Users may easily swap between lenses with the camera control interface. But later this year, a two-stage shutter function that lets users lock focus and exposure will be added via software update.

Apple is bringing video recording in 4K quality at 120fps for cinematic slo-mo videos with Dolby Vision support. These features are available only on the iPhone 16 Pro models and possibly done thanks to the A18 Pro chipset.

The devices feature four studio-quality microphones with reduced background noise, and spatial audio capture enhances the experience, integrating with your own theater setup. Additionally, the audio mix feature enables users to isolate and adjust individual voices in recordings.

The new series running on A18 Pro chip

It is better and more powerful than the A18 thanks to the 16-core Neural engine for AI capabilities. It is even faster than the A17 Pro on the 15 Pros. The new A18 Pro processor, which delivers significant improvements over the A18 standard, powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. This device, which is based on a second-generation 3nm technology, has a 16-core neural engine that performs exceptionally well in generative AI applications. Compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, memory bandwidth has increased by 17%, and Apple Intelligence runs 15% quicker.

As a result of its increased processing capacity, the A18 Pro offers double the ray tracing performance of the A17 Pro. It is 15% quicker overall than the previous generation thanks to its two performance cores and four efficiency cores.

iPhone 16 Pro series: 'Cooling chamber' is there!

Update on Magsafe charging

MagSafe ecosystem updated with new cases that have camera controls in them, support faster charging and Qi2 wireless support. The new iPhone 16 gets eco-friendly recycled fibre-based packaging in alignment with Apple's sustainability goals.

iPhone 16 Pro series prices:

The iPhone 16 Pro announced at a starting price of $999, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at a starting price of $1199. The 16 Pro comes in a 128GB base model, while the 16 Pro Max offers 256GB storage in its base model.

