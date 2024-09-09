ISL 2024-25: Bengaluru FC's strengths and weaknesses

Bengaluru FC, a consistent performer in Indian football and an ISL winner (2019), is gearing up for the upcoming 2024-25 ISL season. The Blues will be aiming to bounce back after finish tenth in the standings last season.

As the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) approaches, Bengaluru FC, a consistent performer in Indian football, is gearing up for the challenge. The 2019 ISL champions had a disappointing 2023-24 season, finishing tenth in the league standings, and will be hoping for a much improved performance under Gerard Zaragoza this time around.

During the 2022-23 season, BFC, under the guidance of head coach Simon Grayson, recorded eight successive win to secure a playoff spot and ultimately reached the final where they were beaten by Mohun Bagan on penalties. The English tactician parted ways with the club mid-way trough last season and Spaniard Zaragoza came in.

Bengaluru FC only managed to score 20 goals in the last ISL season. To address this, they have signed goal-scoring machine Pereira Diaz from Mumbai City FC. On the defensive front, 33-year-old Rahul Bheke has returned to BFC after three successful seasons with Mumbai City FC. He will partner compatriot Chinglensana Singh in the central defence.

Furthermore, Alberto Noguera has been brought in to bolster the midfield, while India No.1 Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will continue to guard the net. These additions undoubtedly strengthen Bengaluru FC's lineup.

Suni Chhetri, who recently announced his retirement from international football, remains the captain, leader, legend for BFC. The 40-year-old, has still got enough fuel in his tank to deliver at the top tier, having recorded three goals and two assists in the recently concluded Durand Cup.

The coach's reliance on Noguera and Suresh in midfield is something to watch out for. Maintaining consistency is a new challenge for Bengaluru at this point. Overall, Bengaluru FC has several aspects to focus on ahead of the ISL. BFC will kickoff the 2024-25 ISL season with a home-fixture against East Bengal FC at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on September 14.

