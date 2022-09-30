Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    F1 2022: 'I don't think about the championship' - Verstappen on his chances of title retention

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion as he prepares to participate in the Singapore GP this weekend. While he will still have to work hard to retain his championship crown, he is not bothered about it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Max Verstappen of the Netherlands is the one-time defending champion in the Formula 1 (F1) Championship. Having pulled off a surprise last season, especially in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (GP), he is currently ahead in terms of retaining the championship crown. However, he will still have to work hard for it. He presently possesses 335 points and is ahead of second-placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco (219). He is preparing to participate in the Singapore GP, where he has never attained the pole finish but did finish second in 2018. Ahead of the race, he was questioned about his chances of title retention, but he seems unbothered.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I don't think about the championship. It's quite a long shot, and I want to enjoy the weekend and try to win it. I need a lot of luck for it to happen here, so I don't count on it. I need to win, and Checo [Sergio Perez] should finish fourth or lower and Charles [Leclerc] eighth or lower. So, it's a bit unrealistic for it to happen, so I don't think about it," said Verstappen, reports AFP.

    ALSO READ: Mick Schumacher to cut ties with Ferrari at season-end - What next in his F1 career?

    Image credit: Getty

    Verstappen pondered taking the pole spot in the Singapore qualifiers, given that it is tough to overtake at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. "We need to focus over one lap. This year we've never really been incredible over one lap. We've always been good in the race, but around here, we know that one-lap performance is critical," he gauged.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We haven't been to Singapore for a while, so it will be interesting to see how the track has evolved. It will be nice if we get it [the win]. But, for me, it's not something. It's nice what we've done the last few races, but I don't think about it anymore. I'm just focusing on what we have to do here," concluded Verstappen.

