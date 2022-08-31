Mick Schumacher to cut ties with Ferrari at season-end: What next in his F1 career?

Mick Schumacher, son of legendary F1 racer Michael Schumacher, has been associated with Ferrari’s F1 side since 2020. However, he will likely leave the constructor after the ongoing 2022 season. Where is he headed next?

Image credit: Getty

Mick Schumacher is yet to make his mark in the Formula 1 (F1) racing circuit. He has been associated with Ferrari’s F1 side since 2020 before he made his F1 debut in 2021, signing a multi-year contract with it. However, after competing with Ferrari for a couple of seasons, he will likely leave it following the conclusion of the ongoing season. As per Motorsport.com, his contract with Ferrari expires at the season-end, while he will not be retained. Although Haas is yet to confirm the news officially, it has been reported that Antonio Giovinazzi is being tipped as his replacement.

Image credit: Getty

Although Mick would be without a team at the season-end, his close friend Esteban Ocon feels the 23-year-old could join Alpine. “I would like for Mick to race with me, that is clear cause he is my good friend, but that is not going into the bosses’ ear. I’ll let them decide,” Ocon had said. ALSO READ: F1 - Here's why Oscar Piastri shunned Alpine and signed a McLaren contract

Image credit: Getty

Mick signed with Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019, a year after he had won the European F3 championship. He earned his maiden F1 taste in Bahrain the same year before having another outing with Alfa Romeo on a subsequent day. He later teamed up with Haas in Abu Dhabi the same year.

Image credit: Getty