F1: Here's why Oscar Piastri shunned Alpine and signed a McLaren contract

Oscar Piastri has been signed to Alpine since 2021. However, he has already signed a contract with McLaren for the 2023 season. An insider has revealed how did he manage to do so.

Australian racer Oscar Piastri has been signed to Alpine since 2021, while his maiden F1 side was Renault in 2020. While he is yet to race and make an impact in F1, he supposedly has a contract with Alpine for the ongoing season as its reserve driver. However, it will be his last season with the constructor, having been associated with them for just a couple of seasons. He has reportedly already signed a contract with McLaren for the 2023 season, which raised a few eyebrows about how he could sign a contract with a rival constructor despite being signed to one. While Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer was unhappy with Piastri's conduct and mulled moving to the high court, an insider explained how it all took place.

Talking to Sky Sports, F3 driver Juan Manuel Correa said, "I don't know how much I should say. The thing is, my physio this year is Oscar's full-time physio. So, I know quite a bit about it. From my perspective and what is public knowledge, I think it is more of Alpine's fault."

"They were playing a little bit with Oscar and Fernando. They didn't give Oscar, I think, what they had promised, and any driver in his position would have done what he did. That's what I think, from what I know," added Correa. He also affirmed that Piastri would race alongside Lando Norris for the entire 2023 season."

"I think the hearing was this morning, but he will be racing at McLaren next year. And I hope so for him because he deserves an F1 seat. It was already a shame that he didn't get a seat immediately last year. So, at least now he will get his chance," concluded Correa.