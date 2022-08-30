Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    F1: Here's why Oscar Piastri shunned Alpine and signed a McLaren contract

    Oscar Piastri has been signed to Alpine since 2021. However, he has already signed a contract with McLaren for the 2023 season. An insider has revealed how did he manage to do so.

    motorsport Fomrula 1, F1: Here is why Oscar Piastri shunned Alpine and signed a McLaren contract-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    Australian racer Oscar Piastri has been signed to Alpine since 2021, while his maiden F1 side was Renault in 2020. While he is yet to race and make an impact in F1, he supposedly has a contract with Alpine for the ongoing season as its reserve driver. However, it will be his last season with the constructor, having been associated with them for just a couple of seasons. He has reportedly already signed a contract with McLaren for the 2023 season, which raised a few eyebrows about how he could sign a contract with a rival constructor despite being signed to one. While Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer was unhappy with Piastri's conduct and mulled moving to the high court, an insider explained how it all took place.

    Talking to Sky Sports, F3 driver Juan Manuel Correa said, "I don't know how much I should say. The thing is, my physio this year is Oscar's full-time physio. So, I know quite a bit about it. From my perspective and what is public knowledge, I think it is more of Alpine's fault."

    ALSO READ: Opinion - Fernando Alonso, a Formula 1 icon known for his racing prowess, is not done yet!

    "They were playing a little bit with Oscar and Fernando. They didn't give Oscar, I think, what they had promised, and any driver in his position would have done what he did. That's what I think, from what I know," added Correa. He also affirmed that Piastri would race alongside Lando Norris for the entire 2023 season."

    "I think the hearing was this morning, but he will be racing at McLaren next year. And I hope so for him because he deserves an F1 seat. It was already a shame that he didn't get a seat immediately last year. So, at least now he will get his chance," concluded Correa.

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion belgian grand prix Fernando Alonso, a Formula 1 icon known for his racing prowess, is not done yet snt

    Opinion: Fernando Alonso, a Formula 1 icon known for his racing prowess, is not done yet!

    football Organised gangs terrorise footballers: Fans outraged after Barcelona's Aubameyang becomes latest victim snt

    Organised gangs, football's latest menace? Fans irked after Barcelona's Aubameyang becomes latest victim

    Asia Cup 2022 Why Congress take on BCCI secretary Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed snt

    Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Rains: Netizens pour in with memes as incessant rains continue to flood roads AJR

    Bengaluru Rains: Netizens pour in with memes as incessant rains continue to flood roads

    Manish Sisodia: 'I am happy that Prime Minister got my home raided... they found nothing' - adt

    Manish Sisodia: 'I am happy that Prime Minister got my home raided... they found nothing'

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure drb

    Are makers blaming Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha’s box office failure?

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Want to have Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE darshan? Online streaming is available NOW! RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi: Want to have Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE darshan? Online streaming is available NOW!

    economy Pakistan is almost on the brink! IMF reveals why snt

    Pakistan is almost on the brink! IMF reveals why

    Recent Videos

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon