Argentina football icon Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an emotional end to one of the greatest careers in the history of the game.

The 39-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, saying the decision had been painful but that he understood “the time has come”. Messi said he had given everything for Argentina and felt it was now time for younger players to take his place.

The announcement came after Argentina's defeat in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, with Messi revealing that he had written his farewell message two days after the final.