Lionel Messi Retires: 'I Have Nothing More to Give' After 20-Year International Career
Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, ending a historic 20-year journey with Argentina. The football icon said the decision 'hurt' but the time had come, adding that he had 'nothing more to give'.
Lionel Messi announces retirement from international football
Argentina football icon Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an emotional end to one of the greatest careers in the history of the game.
The 39-year-old made the announcement in a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, saying the decision had been painful but that he understood “the time has come”. Messi said he had given everything for Argentina and felt it was now time for younger players to take his place.
The announcement came after Argentina's defeat in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain, with Messi revealing that he had written his farewell message two days after the final.
'It hurt and still hurts deep in my soul'
In his emotional message, Messi said retiring from the Argentina national team was a decision that “hurt” and continued to hurt deeply.
He reflected on his two decades representing the Albiceleste and insisted that he had always given everything for the national shirt, not only during Argentina's recent period of success but also during difficult years.
Messi said he had fought throughout his career to bring joy to Argentine fans and make them proud through football.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner added that different chapters of his life were now coming to an end.
“I emptied myself, I have nothing more to give,” Messi said, adding that talented young players deserved the opportunity to represent Argentina.
From World Cup glory to an emotional farewell
Messi's international career is one of the most celebrated in football history.
After years of near misses and painful defeats, he finally led Argentina to Copa America glory in 2021 before achieving the ultimate dream by captaining the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar.
He also helped Argentina win another Copa America in 2024, completing an extraordinary period of success for the national team.
Messi's final major tournament came at the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina reached the final but lost to Spain.
According to reports, Messi ends his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals for Argentina, spanning more than two decades.
Father's death strengthened his decision
Messi revealed that he had originally written his farewell message on July 21, two days after the World Cup final.
However, he said that following what happened to his father, he became even more convinced that retirement was the right decision.
Messi's father, Jorge Messi, died earlier this month, a loss that deeply affected the football superstar. Reports said Messi had already been considering his future before the personal tragedy strengthened his decision to step away from international football.
'Now I will be one more fan'
Thanking Argentine supporters for their love over the past 20 years, Messi said he would miss hearing the fans from inside the stadium.
But he promised to remain connected to the national team as a supporter.
“Now I will be one more of you, supporting and backing the team from outside,” he said in his farewell message.
Messi also thanked his family, coaches, teammates and football officials for being part of his remarkable journey.
He leaves international football as Argentina's greatest modern icon and one of the most successful players the game has ever seen.
His final words summed up a career built on passion, pressure, heartbreak and ultimate glory: “Thank God for making me Argentine. Vamos Argentina!”
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