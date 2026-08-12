Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, was a huge part of his life and career. After his father passed away a few days ago, the Argentina captain needs time to grieve. He has taken a break from football for now to be with his family.

Lionel Messi, the captain of Argentina and Inter Miami, has taken an indefinite break from competitive football after his father, Jorge Messi, passed away. According to a report in Spanish media outlet Marca, it's not clear when the Inter Miami captain will return to the USA. The 39-year-old star recently left Miami on a private jet to go back to his hometown, Rosario.

Messi returned to his city to join his family for his father's last rites. The football legend was in Florida on Friday when he received the news of his father's death. At the time, he was preparing for Inter Miami's upcoming Leagues Cup match against Monterrey. He flew back to Rosario immediately after hearing the news.

Inter Miami Stands by Messi

Inter Miami has stood firmly by Messi during this difficult time. The club has given him an open-ended leave, allowing him to take as much time as he needs. This means Messi can stay in Argentina with his family for as long as he feels necessary, and the club has not set any specific date for his return.

His father's death is a deep personal loss for Messi. Jorge was not just his father; he played a very important role in his son's career from the very beginning. From Messi's childhood football days in Rosario to him reaching the top of world football, Jorge was his manager, representative, and one of his main advisors.

Messi's Excellent Form

This break from football comes at a time when Messi was getting back into fantastic form. He had recently made a great comeback on the field, scoring two goals against Atlético San Luis in the Leagues Cup. But after his father's passing, all football-related activities have understandably taken a backseat for him.

Messi was having a brilliant time in Major League Soccer (MLS) after joining Inter Miami. Since joining the club in 2023, he has scored 92 goals in 107 matches across the MLS, CONCACAF competitions, Leagues Cup, and domestic cups.

This comes to an average of 0.86 goals per match. In the MLS, his scoring rate is one goal every 96.2 minutes. In his overall career, Messi has already scored 921 goals. The Argentine superstar is now just 79 goals away from the 1,000-goal milestone.