Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Luka Modric is immortal' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid destroys Celta Vigo

    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 9:53 AM IST

    Real Madrid secured another convincing win in La Liga 2022-23, defeating Celta Vigo 4-1. Luka Modric was one of the goal scorers, as club boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed him as "immortal".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Defending champion Real Madrid came up with another win on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 La Liga. Playing Celta Vigo away from home, the visitors pummeled the hosts 4-1, thanks to strikes from Karim Benzema (14), Luka Modric (41), Vinicius Junior (56) and Federico Valverde (66). At the same time, David Alaba, Modric and Junior were among the ones to come up with assists for the latter three, respectively. However, Modric's goal caught everyone's attention, including Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was highly impressed by the Croatian midfielder and hailed him as "immortal".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Modric's goal changed the game. Until then, it had been quite even. Celta were pressing well, but that intensity dropped in the second half. Modric is immortal. He's always ready and plays well," said Ancelotti after the victory, reports Fotmob. He was also impressed with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who seemed to perfectly fill the void left behind by Casemiro as the latter joins English giants Manchester United.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'GABRIEL JESUS HAS GOT A HUGE DESIRE TO GET BETTER' - MIKEL ARTETA

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Tchouameni has different qualities to Casemiro, but today he played very well. He showed what he has been showing in training. Without the ball, he defended well. He did well defensively with Modric and [Eduardo] Camavinga," added Ancelotti. The scoreline would have been 5-1 had Eden Hazard's penalty not been saved by Agustin Marchesin.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Nevertheless, Ancelotti was impressed with Karim Benzema giving up his penalty role for the Belgian. "I thought it was a very nice gesture from Benzema to Hazard. It doesn't matter if he missed it, as he normally takes penalties well. It's more important that Hazard has shown an overall good performance," the Italian manager concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus has got a huge desire to get better - Mikel Arteta-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Gabriel Jesus has got a huge desire to get better' - Mikel Arteta

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverampton Wanderers/Wolves: We know very well the importance of Harry Kane - Antonio Conte-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We know very well the importance of Harry Kane' - Antonio Conte

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India against Zimbabwe; Twitter proud-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India, Twitter proud

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor RBA

    Alia Bhatt reveals who handles her money; and it's not Ranbir Kapoor

    Delhi liquor policy case CBI issues look out circular against Manish Sisodia and 12 others gcw

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI issues look out circular against Manish Sisodia and 12 others

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Gabriel Jesus has got a huge desire to get better - Mikel Arteta-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Gabriel Jesus has got a huge desire to get better' - Mikel Arteta

    Sultry pictures Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai drb

    Sultry pictures: Poonam Panday goes backless on streets of Mumbai

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverampton Wanderers/Wolves: We know very well the importance of Harry Kane - Antonio Conte-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We know very well the importance of Harry Kane' - Antonio Conte

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon