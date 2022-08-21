La Liga 2022-23: 'Luka Modric is immortal' - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid destroys Celta Vigo

Real Madrid secured another convincing win in La Liga 2022-23, defeating Celta Vigo 4-1. Luka Modric was one of the goal scorers, as club boss Carlo Ancelotti hailed him as "immortal".

Defending champion Real Madrid came up with another win on Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 La Liga. Playing Celta Vigo away from home, the visitors pummeled the hosts 4-1, thanks to strikes from Karim Benzema (14), Luka Modric (41), Vinicius Junior (56) and Federico Valverde (66). At the same time, David Alaba, Modric and Junior were among the ones to come up with assists for the latter three, respectively. However, Modric's goal caught everyone's attention, including Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti, who was highly impressed by the Croatian midfielder and hailed him as "immortal".

"Modric's goal changed the game. Until then, it had been quite even. Celta were pressing well, but that intensity dropped in the second half. Modric is immortal. He's always ready and plays well," said Ancelotti after the victory, reports Fotmob. He was also impressed with midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who seemed to perfectly fill the void left behind by Casemiro as the latter joins English giants Manchester United.

"Tchouameni has different qualities to Casemiro, but today he played very well. He showed what he has been showing in training. Without the ball, he defended well. He did well defensively with Modric and [Eduardo] Camavinga," added Ancelotti. The scoreline would have been 5-1 had Eden Hazard's penalty not been saved by Agustin Marchesin.

