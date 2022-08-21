EPL 2022-23: 'Gabriel Jesus has got a huge desire to get better' - Mikel Arteta

There seems to be no stopping English giants Arsenal. On Saturday, Gameweek 3 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL), it faced off against Bournemouth away from home. As expected, the visitors came up with a comprehensive 3-0 win, as it goes atop the table for now. While Martin Ødegaard scored two opening goals in the fifth and 11th minutes, William Saliba (54) netted the winner. Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka came up with the assists on the latter two instances. Meanwhile, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta praised Jesus for displaying his intent to get better.

Talking to Sky Sports after the triumph, Arteta imagined, "Those individual actions make the difference in football, and Gabi [Jesus] is doing that week in, week out. He didn't score today, but he was involved in the goals, and his contribution to the team was outstanding. He's still 25 years old. So he can improve his level greatly. He's hungry enough, and he has a huge desire to get better and be the best that he can be, and that is what he needs to do."

Also, Arsenal's attacking midfielder and skipper Martin Ødegaard was all-praise for Jesus, saying, "He is not just about the goals, he gives us so much in the play as well, he drops back to combine, and he is brilliant in a lot of places in the game. It's amazing to play with him, and we're fortunate to have him here,"

However, Arteta made it clear that Arsenal would still need more signings, and the club is working on getting more recruitments to keep the winning momentum going. "We will try to the end. The transfer window is tricky at the moment. We want to do something else, but let's see what we can do," he concluded.