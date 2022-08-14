La Liga 2022-23: 'Had generated a lot of expectations' - Xavi after Barcelona's draw to Vallecano

Barcelona settled for a goalless draw to Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga 2022-23 opener. Meanwhile, Xavi feels that Barca raised its expectations a bit high this time.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Saturday, the 2022-23 season of La Liga got underway. Spanish giants Barcelona played its opening game against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. However, it was not the ideal result that the Barca fans expected, as the side settled for a goalless draw. The game also saw a low from the hosts, as veteran defender Sergio Busquets saw his second yellow in the match and was sent off at the stroke of full-time, earning himself an automatic one-game suspension in the following away tie against Real Sociedad. In the meantime, the Blaugrana boss Xavi admitted that the side had generated too many expectations.

Image Credit: Getty Images

During the post-match press conference, Xavi commented, "I understand the disappointment. We had generated a lot of expectations. We have to analyse the game well, improve and continue to believe in the model and keep working. It's a shame because we wanted to show the fans that we are on the right track." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - 'TOTTENHAM HAS STARTED TO GO ON THE RIGHT PATH' - CONTE AHEAD OF CHELSEA CLASH

Image Credit: Getty Images

"It's a disappointment, but we ask for patience. We needed to attack better and create chances. We didn't play our best game. We are disappointed. It could be that the expectations were raised a little bit too high. It's a bit insufficient. I don't want to look for excuses. Just explanations. There had better be high expectations," added Xavi, reports MARCA.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Image Credit: Getty Images