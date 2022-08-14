Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Had generated a lot of expectations' - Xavi after Barcelona's draw to Vallecano

    First Published Aug 14, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Barcelona settled for a goalless draw to Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga 2022-23 opener. Meanwhile, Xavi feels that Barca raised its expectations a bit high this time.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Saturday, the 2022-23 season of La Liga got underway. Spanish giants Barcelona played its opening game against Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. However, it was not the ideal result that the Barca fans expected, as the side settled for a goalless draw. The game also saw a low from the hosts, as veteran defender Sergio Busquets saw his second yellow in the match and was sent off at the stroke of full-time, earning himself an automatic one-game suspension in the following away tie against Real Sociedad. In the meantime, the Blaugrana boss Xavi admitted that the side had generated too many expectations.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During the post-match press conference, Xavi commented, "I understand the disappointment. We had generated a lot of expectations. We have to analyse the game well, improve and continue to believe in the model and keep working. It's a shame because we wanted to show the fans that we are on the right track."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - 'TOTTENHAM HAS STARTED TO GO ON THE RIGHT PATH' - CONTE AHEAD OF CHELSEA CLASH

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It's a disappointment, but we ask for patience. We needed to attack better and create chances. We didn't play our best game. We are disappointed. It could be that the expectations were raised a little bit too high. It's a bit insufficient. I don't want to look for excuses. Just explanations. There had better be high expectations," added Xavi, reports MARCA.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona remains uncertain regarding the future of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong since the conclusion of last season, as he is being eyed by English giants Manchester United and Chelsea. While he came in as a substitute against Vallecano, Xavi affirmed that the Dutchman remains a crucial player for the side.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Pep Guardiola in awe of Kevin De Bruyne's goal vs Bournemouth

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "He [De Jong] is not a backup. I've already said that. He's an important player. If he's with us, he will be a player who will give us something even more so with this attitude. [Winning titles] is the objective. We have to analyse and improve. But, this season, the objective is to win titles. It doesn't change anything," Xavi concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur has started to go on the right path - Antonio Conte ahead of Chelsea clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham has started to go on the right path' - Conte ahead of Chelsea clash

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch-ayh

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, Arsenal vs Leicester City: Mikel Arteta surprised at crowd reaction post William Saliba own goal-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Mikel Arteta surprised at crowd reaction post William Saliba's own goal

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Brentford was more hungry - Erik ten Hag after Manchester United abysmal show vs Brentford-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Brentford was more hungry' - Erik ten Hag after Man United's abysmal show

    Recent Stories

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said RBA

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

    HOT Video Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua romantic song Joban Daba Di Raja ji goes viral RBA

    HOT Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua’s romantic song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' goes viral (WATCH)

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur has started to go on the right path - Antonio Conte ahead of Chelsea clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham has started to go on the right path' - Conte ahead of Chelsea clash

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon