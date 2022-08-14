Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham has started to go on the right path' - Conte ahead of Chelsea clash

    Tottenham Hotspur will be travelling to take on Chelsea on Sunday in EPL 2022-23. The former's manager Antonio Conte has clarified that the match will be critical, besides admitting that the side is progressing on the right track.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 14, 2022

    Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) continues on Sunday, as two giants, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, will be locking horns at Stamford Bridge in London Derby. Both teams are off to winning starts, while the latter seems to be on a better roll than the latter. However, given that The Blues have the home advantage, the Spurs will need to come up with their A-game to emerge victorious and assert their stance in the title race. In the meantime, the visiting head coach Antonio Conte has outlined the importance and value of this crunch tie, besides admitting that his side is progressing on the right path.

    "I know it will be more complex than other clubs for many reasons, but I think we have started to go on the right path. It will be a challenging game on Sunday, but we want to play this game, I want to play this game, and my players want to play it," reckoned Conte ahead of the match, during the pre-match press conference, reports The Telegraph.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 - Pep Guardiola in awe of Kevin De Bruyne's goal vs Bournemouth

    "This game will be important to evaluate our improvement properly. It will be imperative to us whether we win, lose or draw, and then we have to be good to make the proper evaluation," added Conte. Chelsea will be without striker Romelu Lukaku, who has moved back to Serie A giants Inter Milan on loan, while the Italian boss feels that the Belgian can still be a top draw for The Blues.

    "I think Romelu lived two years in Milan, and he was the king. For this reason, I think he wanted to go back to Milan, but the signing was a good one for Chelsea. Then, you know very well, some players need time to make an impact," Conte concluded, having managed Lukaku at Inter before joining Tottenham.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 3:34 PM IST
