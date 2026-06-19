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Inside Lionel Messi’s South Florida Life: 5 Big Highlights From His Career, Homes, and Legendary Neighbors
Lionel Messi’s South Florida chapter blends World Cup glory, Inter Miami stardom, and luxury living. Discover his Boca Raton property search, Fort Lauderdale mansion, and neighbors who are sports legends.
Hat-trick in Algeria clash
Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria in the opening round of the 2026 World Cup was all about Messi. At 39, he scored every goal, proving his enduring dominance on the global stage. This performance was a reminder of his unmatched ability to deliver when it matters most.
Fans worldwide hailed the moment as further proof of his legendary status, adding yet another chapter to his already historic career.
Family-first MLS move
Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami FC in Major League Soccer was not about chasing more trophies but about family. After years in Europe with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, he wanted a quieter lifestyle for his loved ones.
His representatives even explored properties in Boca Raton and western Delray Beach, aiming for a home away from Miami’s intense spotlight. This move reflected his desire to balance fame with family life, showing a softer, more personal side of the superstar.
Bay Colony mansion
Messi eventually settled on a $10.75 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale’s prestigious Bay Colony community. The estate boasts eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a resort-style pool, dual docks, and more than 10,000 square feet of living space.
It’s a property designed for both privacy and luxury, offering his family a retreat while keeping him close to Inter Miami’s base. The mansion reflects his taste for exclusivity while ensuring comfort and tranquility in South Florida’s elite neighborhoods.
High-rise residences
Beyond his mansion, Messi also owns residences in several high-profile South Florida towers. These include the Porsche Design Tower, Regalia Building, and Trump Royale in Sunny Isles Beach. Each property offers sweeping ocean views, cutting-edge amenities, and the kind of privacy a global icon requires.
His portfolio showcases not just wealth but a strategic approach to living, balancing family needs with the convenience of luxury towers that cater to his lifestyle and global stature.
GOAT neighbors
Messi isn’t the only legend calling South Florida home. He shares the region with other GOATs of sport: Michael Jordan in Jupiter, Tiger Woods on Jupiter Island, Jack Nicklaus in Jupiter, Wayne Gretzky in Jupiter, Tom Brady in Miami, Serena Williams in Palm Beach Gardens, and Mike Tyson in Boca Raton.
This concentration of sporting royalty makes South Florida a unique hub where icons from basketball, golf, hockey, football, tennis, and boxing live side by side with soccer’s greatest.
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