The first half was a deadlock with no goals. But things changed after the break. In the 50th minute, a mistake by the South Korean goalkeeper allowed Romo to score, giving Mexico a crucial 1-0 lead in the FIFA World Cup 2026 game.

Mexico vs South Korea: The Football World Cup is really heating up, and Mexico has just bagged its second consecutive win. In a Group A match held early Friday morning, Indian time, Mexico faced off against South Korea at the Guadalajara Stadium. Both teams were coming off wins in their previous matches, so everyone had their eyes on this game. In the end, Mexico managed to secure a 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash.

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Mexico got its first chance just 6 minutes into the game. Roberto Alvarado took a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box, but it went wide. Soon after, Bryan Gutiérrez also missed a chance. In the 19th minute, Roberto Alvarado delivered a cross into the middle of the box, where Julián Quiñones connected with a fantastic header. However, South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu made a brilliant save.

Mexico secures back-to-back wins

The Republic of Korea also tried to fight back. In the 40th minute, a left-footed shot by Yeong Woo-yeong went off target. Then, in the 43rd minute, Lee took a right-footed shot from outside the box, with an assist from Son Heung-min, but it was blocked. There were no goals from either side.

The first half ended in a goalless draw. But the second half brought the action. In the 50th minute, the South Korean goalkeeper fumbled while trying to collect the ball. Luis Romo pounced on the loose ball and scored with a right-footed shot, putting Mexico ahead 1-0.

Luis Romo's goal sinks South Korea 1-0

In the 57th minute, Hwang In-beom's left-footed shot from outside the box was blocked. On the other side, the Korean goalkeeper made a good save in the 74th minute, and another one just moments later. Then, in the 77th minute, Hwang Hee-chan passed the ball to Lee, who took a strong shot from outside the box, but it flew over the bar. The Republic of Korea came very close to scoring in the 87th minute.

Yang Hyun-jun's shot was saved by Mexico's goalkeeper, Rangel. Towards the end, both teams increased the intensity of their attacks, but no more goals were scored. In the end, Mexico defeated South Korea 1-0, marking their second consecutive win in this World Cup.

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