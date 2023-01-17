Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh ruled out of Wales tie with hamstring injury
Hockey World Cup 2023: India will have a must-win encounter against Wales in its Group D clash on Thursday. However, it would be without Hardik Singh, who is out with a hamstring injury.
Image credit: PTI
Indian hockey's attacking midfielder Hardik Singh has been ruled out of his side's final 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup pool game versus Wales due to a hamstring injury. While he has been one of the side's most notable performers, the 24-year-old netted a goal during India's 2-0 success versus Spain in its opening match and constructed a storm of possibilities versus England that ended in a goalless draw on Sunday. Hardik mourned the injury during the contest versus England in Rourkela. The hosts play Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday. The official confirmation of his situation is awaited, though.
Image credit: PTI
A source close to the Indian side commented that no decision had been taken on his replacement, and it is doubtful that the side would ask for one. An MRI and other scans were executed on the injured player. At the same time, it is also being learnt that the team management is not keen on playing him versus Wales, which opens up the case of exacerbating the damage.
Image credit: Getty
The team is testing to evaluate the gravity of his damage before accepting the final verdict. Hardik had hobbled off the ground with more than three minutes of play remaining against England on Sunday. At the post-match presser, head coach Graham Reid declared that it did not seem as severe as was initially imagined.
(With inputs from PTI)