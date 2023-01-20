Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 7 LIVE: Australia hammers South Africa 9-2 to sail into quarterfinal
Hockey World Cup 2023: The Day 7 actions are underway. In Group A's commitment, Australia has thrashed South Africa 9-2.
Image credit: PTI
The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is continuing, with the Day 7 commitments being held on Friday. The day's opening contest was from Group D as Australia took on South Africa at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. At the same time, the former came up with a thumping performance to drub the latter 9-2, sailing into the quarterfinal. As for the Australian goal scorers, they were Blake Govers (4th, 15th, 19th and 20th), Tom Craig (10th), Jake Harvie (22nd), Daniel Beale (28th), Jeremy Hayward (32nd) and Tim Brand (47th), while for the South Africans, Nqobile Ntuli (27th) and Tevin Kok (58th) were the scorers.
Image credit: PTI
The match saw a couple of bookings, both coming for SA, as Nicholas Spooner was yellow-carded in the 33rd minute while Ntuli was green-carded in the 48th. The victory allows the Kangaroos to finish atop the table, while the South Africans have been knocked out entirely and would be headed for home.
