Hockey World Cup 2023: India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud

Hockey World Cup 2023: India took on Wales in its final Group D encounter and won 4-2, but missed a direct quarterfinal berth and would have to go through it via the cross-overs.

India overthrew Wales 4-2 to finish second in Group D. Consequently, it has qualified for the cross-over contest, where it would be taking on Malaysia for a spot in the quarterfinal of the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Thursday. India had a 2-0 advantage vial goals from Shamsher Singh (21st) and Akashdeep Singh (32nd) before Wales staggered the home team with twin strikes within a couple of minutes. Both the Wales goals came through penalty corners, with Gareth Furlong (42nd) and Jacob Draper (44th) drawing level. Akashdeep rescued the Men in Blue, scoring a fine field goal in the 45th minute before captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a PC in the 59th.

India and England have finished with seven points each from three matches. However, the latter tops the group with a better goal difference. In the earlier Group D game, the English whipped Spain 4-0. With the Three Lions directly qualifying for the quarterfinals by topping the group, India and Spain will feature in the cross-over matches separately for the other four quarterfinal berths.

(With inputs from PTI)