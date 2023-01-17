Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 5 LIVE: Jungjun Lee's brace hands South Korea win over Japan

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Day 5 is happening in Bhubaneshwar, with Pool B commitments. In the day's opening game, South Korea trumped Japan 2-1, thanks to Jungjun Lee's brace.

    Image credit: PTI

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup continues in Odisha, while Day 5 commitments are being held on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. With the day having just Pool B contests, the day's opening game happened to be between Asian rivals South Korea and Japan. It turned out to be a hard-fought game, while the former emerged victorious 2-1. The scoring began in the second minute when the Japanese put themselves ahead with the strike from Ken Nagayoshi, who baffled the defender to miss out on watching the ball. Seven minutes later, the Koreans pulled off the equaliser from Jungjun Lee after another defending howler from goalkeeper Takashi Yoshikawa.

    Image credit: PTI

    In the second quarter, Lee fired Korea into the lead in the 24th, setting up the keeper in the wrong area and firing past his right. While the Japanese led 2-1 at half-time, it was an intense contest between the two. However, none found the back of the net, and eventually, Japan walked away with success.

    ALSO READ: INDIA'S 'HOCKEY VILLAGE' TO UNDERGO TRANSITION; ARTIFICIAL TURF TO REPLACE BAMBOO STICKS

    Image credit: PTI

    The match saw only a couple of bookings, both of which happened to be Koreans. While Manjae Jung saw a green card on the 28th, Heyongjin Kim was the second lad to see the same colour on the 58th. It was Korea's maiden triumph of the competition, taking it to the third spot, while the Japanese are virtually out of the quarterfinals race.

