    Hockey World Cup 2023: Hardik Singh's MRI shows no serious injury; could play in QFs if India qualifies

    Hardik Singh, who scored a brilliant goal from a solo effort against Spain in India's Hockey World Cup 2023 opener, suffered a hamstring injury during the match against England on Sunday.

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 7:12 PM IST

    India mid-fielder Hardik Singh's medical report does not show any serious injury to his hamstring and, though he is doubtful for the game against Wales on Thursday, he should be available for selection if the hosts qualify for the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup 2023, his team-mates said on Tuesday. 

    Hardik, who scored a brilliant goal from a solo effort against Spain in India's opening match on January 13 at Rourkela, suffered the hamstring injury during the match against England on Sunday.

    "He (Hardik) should be fine. His MRI was done and it's alright. It was a small injury, his muscle stress was not that bad. He should be fine for the quarter-finals," young striker Abhishek told PTI after team training. 

    "Can't say whether he will play against Wales or not. There are two days left and it depends on how much he recovers," he added. 

    Senior mid-fielder Manpreet Singh said Hardik needs a little rest and should be back soon. 

    "Hardik abhi theek hey, jyada serious nahi hey (Hardik is alright now, not very serious). But he needs a little bit of rest; hopefully he will come back soon," said the former captain. 

    Earlier in the day, Hockey India said that the team management will take a decision on Hardik's availability for the match against Wales after assessing the extent of his hamstring injury. "At the moment, no replacement request has been put forward to the FIH," said Hockey India.

