Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Messi: Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's love-filled wish will melt your hearts

    First Published Jun 24, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

    Argentina and PSG star Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, shares love-filled wishes for her hubby on his 35th birthday.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi turned 35 on Friday, and wishes have been pouring in for the legendary striker worldwide. His wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, too shared love-filled wishes for her 'love'.

    Also read: Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: 5 staggering facts about him you might be unaware of

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The former Barcelona legend is enjoying his summer break in Ibiza with his stunning wife and kids. On Instagram, Antonella posted photographs of herself with Messi and the children to celebrate the seven-time Ballon d'Or's birthday. 

    Also read: Pictures: 11 times Messi's stunning wife Antonella Roccuzzo sizzled in bikini

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "Happy Birthday, my love❤️❤️❤️❤️ Loving you more is impossible!!!!" wrote Messi's wife in the love-filled post. The lead photo has Antonella Roccuzzo wearing a stunning white and black crop top with a matching skirt and neon green sandals. Meanwhile, birthday boy Messi wore a Dolce & Gabbana white t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In another photograph, the Argentine superstar is seen enjoying his time in the pool with the couple's children. 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    In the third picture, Messi is wearing a pink linen shirt with white trousers and matching trainers. The view in the photograph's background, which captures a stunning sunset, adds to the overall beauty of the click.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi, who signed with PSG last summer, has struggled in his debut season with the Ligue 1 champions. Fans will be hoping the iconic footballer can replicate the brilliance he showcased during his stint with Barcelona for the French giants in a World Cup year.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Orlando Magic select Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Orlando Magic selects Paolo Banchero with 1st overall pick

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: New York Knicks prioritising Jalen Brunson and Malcolm Brogdon trades

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Atlanta Hawks discussing trade for Dejounte Murray

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on International Olympic Day snt

    MTB Himachal Janjehli 2022 1st Edition: Mountain biking race flagged-off on Olympic Day

    Recent Stories

    Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Anil Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Jug Jugg Jeeyo HD leaked on Tamilrockers Movierulez Torrent more drb

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo HD leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulez and more

    IAF Recruitment via Agnipath Yojana 2022: Registration process commences today; Details here - adt

    IAF Recruitment via Agnipath Yojana 2022: Registration process commences today; Details here

    Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's movie to cross Rs 400 cr mark RBA

    Vikram box office collection: Kamal Haasan's movie to cross Rs 400 cr mark

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the second overall pick-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Oklahoma City Thunder drafts Chet Holmgren with the 2nd overall pick

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: 5 staggering facts about him you might be unaware of-ayh

    Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: 5 staggering facts about him you might be unaware of

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon