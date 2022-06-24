Happy Birthday Messi: Wife Antonella Roccuzzo's love-filled wish will melt your hearts

Argentina and PSG star Lionel Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, shares love-filled wishes for her hubby on his 35th birthday.

Image Credit: Instagram

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi turned 35 on Friday, and wishes have been pouring in for the legendary striker worldwide. His wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, too shared love-filled wishes for her 'love'. Also read: Happy Birthday Lionel Messi: 5 staggering facts about him you might be unaware of

Image Credit: Instagram

The former Barcelona legend is enjoying his summer break in Ibiza with his stunning wife and kids. On Instagram, Antonella posted photographs of herself with Messi and the children to celebrate the seven-time Ballon d'Or's birthday. Also read: Pictures: 11 times Messi's stunning wife Antonella Roccuzzo sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Instagram

"Happy Birthday, my love❤️❤️❤️❤️ Loving you more is impossible!!!!" wrote Messi's wife in the love-filled post. The lead photo has Antonella Roccuzzo wearing a stunning white and black crop top with a matching skirt and neon green sandals. Meanwhile, birthday boy Messi wore a Dolce & Gabbana white t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Image Credit: Instagram

In another photograph, the Argentine superstar is seen enjoying his time in the pool with the couple's children.

Image Credit: Instagram

In the third picture, Messi is wearing a pink linen shirt with white trousers and matching trainers. The view in the photograph's background, which captures a stunning sunset, adds to the overall beauty of the click.

Image Credit: Getty Images