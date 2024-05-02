T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI chief selector explains Sanju Samson's selection over KL Rahul in the Indian squad
The BCCI's chief selector sheds light on the decision-making process behind Sanju Samson's inclusion over KL Rahul in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, offering insights into the strategic considerations and rationale behind the selection.
The primary discussion revolving around Team India's potential T20 World Cup squad among seasoned cricketers and pundits has centred on the wicketkeeping position. While Rishabh Pant's stellar performances in the ongoing IPL 2024 season solidified his role as the primary wicketkeeper, the debate has primarily focused on selecting the backup, with the contest narrowing down to Sanju Samson or KL Rahul. However, a recent update preceding the squad announcement by the BCCI's selection committee suggests that Rahul is no longer in contention for the secondary wicketkeeping role, prompting selectors to consider two new candidates alongside Samson for the position.
Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector said, "KL Rahul has been opening in the IPL. We were mainly looking for middle-order options. So, we felt that Samson and Pant are better suited for that. Samson can bat anywhere in the lineup. So, it was just about what we needed and not about who was better".
At the commencement of the IPL 2024 season last month, a total of six wicketkeepers entered the fray for the two available spots in the 15-member India squad. Jitesh Sharma emerged as the frontrunner for the position, having showcased impressive finishing skills during India's matches across three T20I series post the ODI World Cup in November.
