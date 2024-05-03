Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chopper scheduled to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare crashes, pilot safe (WATCH)

    Following the incident, police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to probe the incident. The private chopper was badly damaged in the crash that occurred at Mahad town in Raigad. The pilot of the chopper managed to jump off the ill-fated chopper and survived.

    A private helicopter which was flying to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare, suddenly crashed after landing on Friday. In the video, the helicopter was seen attempting to land at an undisclosed place before swerving, wobbling, losing balance, and crashing with a loud bang in a cloud of dust on open terrain.

    The pilot of the helicopter was able to jump off the ill-fated chopper and survived, but the white-and-blue rental rotary-winger was severely damaged in the collision near Mahad in Raigad.

    Police and rescue personnel hurried to the scene to investigate the event, while the scared Andhare, who was supposed to fly in the same helicopter, drove to her scheduled election gatherings in various sections of the district.

     

