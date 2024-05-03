Aranmanai 4 REVIEW: Is Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C's movie worth your time? READ reaction

Aranmanai 4 aka Baak Twitter Review: This horror-comedy stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles along with Sundar C. It was released amid decent hype in Telugu as well.

Aranmarai 4, aka Baak, is the fourth episode of Sundar C.'s successful Tamil horror-comedy franchise, Aranmanai. The film, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna in prominent roles with Sundar C, was also released to good reviews in Telugu.

The filmmaker worked hard to cast Telugu performers in the film to give it a local flavour and make it more localised. Tamannaah, Raashi Khanna, and other key cast and crew members attended the film's pre-release ceremony in Hyderabad.

Enthusiastic film enthusiasts, admirers of the two main actresses, and followers of the horror-comedy film franchise flocked to cinemas on the first day of its release. Some of them have resorted to social media to share their thoughts on viewing Baak and what the film is all about. Below are some fascinating tweets for you to read.

#Aranmanai4 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻



Technical elements like music, visuals, CG are good compare to previous aranmanai movies..

Horror and sentiment worked well...

Pre-interval horror and Last 40mins Pre climax comedy sequence, Amman song, climax fight 👌🏼



Pakka Summer Entertainer for family and… pic.twitter.com/4jkFjlTKsi — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) May 2, 2024

#Aranmanai4 getting positive response from press and media show pic.twitter.com/PvJ7uxfMgy — Sekar 𝕏 (@itzSekar) May 2, 2024

About Aranmarai 4

Sundar C, Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Srala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, K.S. Ravikumar, Jayaparakash, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran, Singampuli, Deva Nandha, Vichu Vishwanath, and Yatin Karyekar appear in this comedy-horror flick. Former actresses Kushbhu Sundar and Simran will make guest appearances.

Positive reviews for #Aranmanai4 !!!



Commercial fun and entertaining - 3.5 / 5



Aranmanai > Aranmanai 4 > Aranmanai 2 > Aranmanai 3 #SundarC Comeback after years !!! Achacho song at post credits...Best among the Aranmanai franchise !! #Aranmanai4pic.twitter.com/F3RFDPbthN — Explore Cinema (@explore_cinema_) May 2, 2024

Khushbu Sundar and A.C.S Arun Kumar co-produced the film under the umbrellas of Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media Private Limited. Hiphop Tamizha created the film's full background soundtrack and songs. E Krishnasamy operated the camera, and Fenny Oliver served as the editor. Sundar C authored the story, while Venkatt Ragavan worked on the script.

