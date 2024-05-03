Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'New India is a dangerous entity': Pak UN envoy trolled for attack on PM Modi over targeted killings (WATCH)

    Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, set off a social media storm with his recent address to the international body, leveling serious accusations against India and PM Narendra Modi.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 3, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Pakistan's ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, set off a social media storm with his recent address to the international body, leveling serious accusations against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his address at the UN, Akram alleged India's involvement in a campaign of targeted assassinations not only within Pakistan but also beyond its borders.

    "Two days ago Pakistan's foreign minister informed the Security Council as well as the Secretary General and President of the General Assembly of India's campaign of targeted assassinations in Pakistan. This extraterritorial state terrorism is not limited to Pakistan. It has been extended to targeted killings of political opponents in Canada and attempted in the United States and probably in other countries," Akram remarked.

    Akram's speech referenced a recent report by The Washington Post, which quoted Prime Minister Modi boasting to supporters: "Today even India's enemies know this is Modi...this is the New India... this New India comes to your home and kills you."

    Pakistan's ambassador to UN further stated, "Madam President, I submit, this new India is a dangerous entity. It is a net provider of insecurity, not security. It's arrogance, belligerence and sense of impunity is likely to trigger regional and global conflict."

    Akram's comments came hours after Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, spokesperson for Pakistan's Foreign Office, also made similar claims stating, "India's network of espionage, subversion and extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings has been very active in South Asia over the last decades, has expanded to several continents. It's now an issue of concern for the international community."

    Also read: 'Reason to vote for Modi': Pakistan trolled for repeating Indian agents behind targeted killings claim (WATCH)

    She further stated, "Pakistan has presented concrete evidence of involvement of Indian agents in terror attacks inside Pakistan and extraterritorial and extrajudicial killings of Pakistani nationals on Pakistani territory. These acts are illegal. These are in violation of international law of UN Charter and the basic precepts of justice and due process."

    "We therefore urge the international community to hold India to account for its illegal acts and for the actions it's taking in foreign countries in violation of international law," Baloch added.

    Several Indian users on X, formerly Twitter, exploded with reactions to Akram's allegations and also trolled the Pakistan ambassador to the UN for directly attacking PM Modi.

    "That they think this will dent Modi's popularity is amusing," said one user on X. Another added, "

    Another user stated, "All these comments are only helping in BJP winning."

    "Western media and Pakistan are proving RAW to be legendary all over the world. Which is good for India," said a third user.

    A fourth quipped, "Thank you for campaigning for PM Modi."

    Also read: 'Pakistan-Congress partnership fully exposed': PM Modi after Fawad Chaudhry endorses Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Here's a look at some of the memes that exploded on X following Akram's latest remarks at the UN:

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 12:06 PM IST
