    'His loyalty, dedication will definitely bring him success': Priyanka Gandhi hails KL Sharma's candidature

    In a surprising move, the party has picked another loyalist, Kishori Lal Sharma, as a candidate against the BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi. Both leaders will file their nominations today in the presence of senior party stalwarts.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Congress on Friday announced the candidate list for the much-speculated Amethi and Raebareli seats. While Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha polls from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma was fielded from Amethi.

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the Congress contender for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat is well-versed in the constituency's concerns. “For the last 40 years, he has been working in your service. I am sure you will make Kishori ji win. We will bring back the politics of truth and service again in Amethi,” she said.

    Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), she said, “Our family has had a long association with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He has always been dedicated to serving the people of Amethi and Raebareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself. Today it is a matter of joy that the Congress Party has made Shri Kishori Lal Ji a candidate from Amethi. Kishori Lal Ji’s loyalty and dedication towards duty will definitely bring him success in this election. Best wishes."

    According to reports, the nomination filing will be done between 11 am to 1 pm. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge will be present.  

    Ahead of the nomination filing procedure, the Congress candidate from Amethi spoke to the media and thanked the Congress leadership for giving a chance to contest the election to a'small worker'. "I am thankful to the party, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, for giving a little worker the opportunity to run for election. "Rahul Gandhi participated in decision-making," Sharma stated.

    In another statement, he declared, "I will work really hard... Rahul Gandhi is not someone who flees from the scene. Nobody can forecast anything about voting. "I'll meet Priyanka Gandhi today."

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
