Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: 6 injured, 1 critical after AC explodes in Ballari's Kalyan Jewellers

    An explosion at Kalyan Jewelers in Ballari, Karnataka, injured six when a gas refilling malfunction in the store's air conditioning system caused a blast. The incident occurred around 6 pm, shattering windows and causing panic. Firefighters and police responded swiftly. One technician remains critically injured, and an investigation into the negligence is underway. No foul play is suspected.

    Karnataka: 6 injured, 1 critical after AC explodes in Ballari's Kalyan Jewellers vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 3, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    An unexpected blast at Kalyan Jewelers on a Street in Karnataka’s Ballari injured six individuals, leaving one technician critically wounded. The explosion, which took place at approximately 6 pm on Thursday, was triggered by a malfunction in the gas refilling process of the store’s central air conditioning system.

    Authorities were quick to respond to the incident, with firefighters and local police officials arriving at the scene to assess the damage and initiate an investigation. The explosion, primarily linked to a short circuit in the air conditioning unit, shattered window panes and created a scene of panic among the patrons and staff present.

    The injured individuals, identified as gas technicians Ahmmed Basha, Saiyad Tabrej Basha, Saiyad Juber, Arun, and Ningappa, were promptly taken to Vims Hospital. Ahmmed Basha is reported to be in critical condition. The staff's prompt action in aiding the injured and managing the situation was captured in various visuals and shared widely, highlighting the severity of the blast.

    Ballari Superintendent of Police confirmed that the explosion resulted from a fire in the AC vent and that no foul play is suspected at this time. A case has been registered under three sections of the law to investigate the negligence and potential endangerment caused by the incident. 

    As the investigation continues, more details are expected to be released. The local community and shoppers at Kalyan Jewelers were visibly shaken by the event but grateful for the swift response of emergency services.

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: MLA HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu face allegations of kidnapping victim vkp

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Victim's son accuses HD Revanna, relative Satish Babu of kidnapping mother

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Woman tied to pole, assaulted after son elopes with girl in Haveri

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees vkp

    Karnataka's Kodagu suffers drought: Crops go dry, farmers express plight as temperature reaches 38 degrees

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex videos’ row: Second rape case registered against suspended JD(S) MP

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end vkp

    Bengaluru: Survey for Namma Metro Phase 3 to conclude by year end

    Recent Stories

    His loyalty, dedication will definitely bring him success': Priyanka Gandhi hails KL Sharma's candidature gcw

    'His loyalty, dedication will definitely bring him success': Priyanka Gandhi hails KL Sharma's candidature

    New India is a dangerous entity Pakistan UN envoy munir akram trolled for attack on PM Modi over targeted killings (WATCH) snt

    'New India is a dangerous entity': Pak UN envoy trolled for attack on PM Modi over targeted killings (WATCH)

    Aranmanai 4 REVIEW: Is Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C's movie worth your time? READ reaction RBA

    Aranmanai 4 REVIEW: Is Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C's movie worth your time? READ reaction

    Explained Why are POCO and OnePlus in trouble in India?

    Explained: Why are POCO and OnePlus in trouble in India?

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College anr

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon