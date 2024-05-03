Karnataka: 6 injured, 1 critical after AC explodes in Ballari's Kalyan Jewellers

An explosion at Kalyan Jewelers in Ballari, Karnataka, injured six when a gas refilling malfunction in the store's air conditioning system caused a blast. The incident occurred around 6 pm, shattering windows and causing panic. Firefighters and police responded swiftly. One technician remains critically injured, and an investigation into the negligence is underway. No foul play is suspected.

An unexpected blast at Kalyan Jewelers on a Street in Karnataka’s Ballari injured six individuals, leaving one technician critically wounded. The explosion, which took place at approximately 6 pm on Thursday, was triggered by a malfunction in the gas refilling process of the store’s central air conditioning system.

Authorities were quick to respond to the incident, with firefighters and local police officials arriving at the scene to assess the damage and initiate an investigation. The explosion, primarily linked to a short circuit in the air conditioning unit, shattered window panes and created a scene of panic among the patrons and staff present.

The injured individuals, identified as gas technicians Ahmmed Basha, Saiyad Tabrej Basha, Saiyad Juber, Arun, and Ningappa, were promptly taken to Vims Hospital. Ahmmed Basha is reported to be in critical condition. The staff's prompt action in aiding the injured and managing the situation was captured in various visuals and shared widely, highlighting the severity of the blast.

Ballari Superintendent of Police confirmed that the explosion resulted from a fire in the AC vent and that no foul play is suspected at this time. A case has been registered under three sections of the law to investigate the negligence and potential endangerment caused by the incident.

As the investigation continues, more details are expected to be released. The local community and shoppers at Kalyan Jewelers were visibly shaken by the event but grateful for the swift response of emergency services.

