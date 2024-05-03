Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cricket world mourns the loss of 20-year-old spinner Josh Baker from Worcestershire

    The cricket world is in mourning following the tragic passing of Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker at the tender age of 20. Worcestershire Cricket Club confirms the devastating news, sending heartfelt condolences to Baker's family and teammates during this difficult time.

    cricket Cricket world mourns the loss of 20-year-old spinner Josh Baker from Worcestershire osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 3, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

    The cricket community is reeling from the tragic passing of Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker at the young age of 20, as confirmed by the club in a solemn announcement. While the cause of his untimely demise remains undisclosed, Worcestershire's chief executive Ashley Giles expressed profound grief, stating that Baker's loss has deeply saddened everyone associated with the team.

    Giles went on to highlight Baker's significance beyond his role as a teammate, emphasizing his integral role within the cricket family. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to Baker's family and friends, acknowledging the profound impact of their loss.

    Having represented England at the Under-19 level, Baker recently participated in a County second XI match against Somerset at Bromsgrove School. His contributions were pivotal in Worcestershire's promotion to Division One, having played five County Championship games last year. Despite his promising career trajectory, Baker's vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm were what truly endeared him to his peers.

    The club paid tribute to Baker's exceptional qualities, describing him as a beacon of warmth, kindness, and professionalism. In their statement, they emphasized his remarkable character and credited him as a cherished member of the team.

    Echoing the sentiments of mourning, Professional Cricketers' Association CEO Paul Lynch expressed the profound sorrow felt by all members of the cricketing community. Lynch extended heartfelt condolences to Baker's family, friends, and teammates, emphasising the incomprehensible loss felt by those who knew him. The PCA and the Professional Cricketers' Trust are actively providing support to Baker's loved ones and affected members of the cricket fraternity during this difficult time.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics seal a thrilling last ball win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics seal a thrilling last ball win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics seal a thrilling last ball win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double-wicket over (WATCH) osf

    Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's reaction to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double-wicket over (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI chief selector explains Sanju Samson's selection over KL Rahul in the Indian squad osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI chief selector explains Sanju Samson's selection over KL Rahul in the Indian squad

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: 'Toughest thing we have had to discuss' - Agarkar on Rinku Singh's exclusion (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: 'Toughest thing we have had to discuss' - Agarkar on Rinku Singh's exclusion (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: No replacement for what Hardik Pandya can do - Agarkar on all-rounder's inclusion in squad osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: No replacement for what Hardik Pandya can do - Agarkar on all-rounder's inclusion in squad

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics seal a thrilling last ball win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals osf

    IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's heroics seal a thrilling last ball win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals

    cricket Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Top 6 quotes by the West Indian legend osf

    Happy Birthday Brian Lara: Top 6 quotes by the West Indian legend

    Reason to vote for Modi Pakistan trolled for repeating Indian agents behind targeted killings claim (WATCH) snt

    'Reason to vote for Modi': Pakistan trolled for repeating Indian agents behind targeted killings claim (WATCH)

    Football Happy Birthday David Beckham: Top 5 quotes by the football legend osf

    Happy Birthday David Beckham: Top 5 quotes by the football legend

    Ahead of elections, US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic' snt

    Ahead of elections, US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan 'xenophobic'

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon