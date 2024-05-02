Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: 'Toughest thing we have had to discuss' - Agarkar on Rinku Singh's exclusion (WATCH)

    BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar provides insights into the omission of Rinku Singh from India's squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, highlighting the complexities of squad selection and strategic considerations.

    First Published May 2, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    In a recent development surrounding India's squad selection for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the notable absence of Rinku Singh from the final roster. Agarkar's comments shed light on the intricate decision-making process behind Singh's omission and emphasised the challenging nature of the selection discussions.

    BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar says, "It's probably the toughest thing that we have had to discuss. He has done nothing wrong nor Shubman Gill for that matter. It's about the combination. Like Rohit said, we are not quite sure what conditions we will get. So, we wanted to have enough options. A couple of spinners were included in the squad...It's just unfortunate. I don't think it has anything to do with Rinku Singh. It is not his fault that he has missed out. It is more the 15 that we felt...At the end of the day, you can only pick 15."

    Agarkar expressed empathy towards Singh, emphasising, "It's just unfortunate. I don't think it has anything to do with Rinku Singh." He clarified that Singh's exclusion was not a reflection of his abilities or performances but rather a strategic decision aimed at maximising the team's flexibility and adaptability to varying match scenarios.

    Ultimately, Agarkar underscored the limited slots available in the squad, stating, "At the end of the day, you can only pick 15." This acknowledgment encapsulates the challenges faced by selectors in balancing talent, experience, and tactical considerations within the constraints of a finite roster.

    As India prepares to embark on its T20 World Cup campaign, Agarkar's insights offer valuable perspective on the meticulous selection process and the myriad factors influencing squad composition. While Singh's absence may disappoint some fans, Agarkar's comments provide clarity on the rationale behind the decision and reinforce the team's commitment to assembling the most competitive lineup for the tournament.

    Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: No replacement for what Hardik Pandya can do - Agarkar on all-rounder's inclusion in squad

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 6:37 PM IST
