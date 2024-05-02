Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's reaction to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double-wicket over (WATCH)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's electrifying victory over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, fuelled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double-wicket over, is overshadowed by a contentious third umpire decision, stirring up controversy and social media debate.

    cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran reacts to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's double-wicket over (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 2, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

    In a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad's pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a stunning performance, claiming two wickets in the very first over, significantly denting Rajasthan Royals' pursuit of a formidable target of 202 runs.

    Earlier in the match, Nitish Reddy showcased exceptional form, notching an unbeaten 76 runs off 42 deliveries, while Travis Head contributed a valuable 58 runs from 44 balls, guiding SRH to a commanding total of 201 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs. Additionally, Heinrich Klaasen's explosive cameo of 42 not out off 19 deliveries further bolstered SRH's innings. On the bowling front, Avesh Khan proved to be Rajasthan Royals' most effective bowler, clinching two wickets while conceding 39 runs in his four overs.

    However, amidst the intense action, a controversial decision from the third umpire during the 15th over of the match stirred up considerable debate. The decision pertained to an appeal for stumping against Travis Head, with conflicting visuals depicting whether Head had grounded his bat in time. Despite conflicting evidence, the third umpire's verdict favoured SRH, sparking controversy and fuelling discussions across social media platforms.

    Also Read: Ab de Villiers Mauritian Escape: 10 romantic photos with Danielle de Villiers on spring getaway

    Last Updated May 2, 2024, 10:13 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI chief selector explains Sanju Samson's selection over KL Rahul in the Indian squad osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI chief selector explains Sanju Samson's selection over KL Rahul in the Indian squad

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: 'Toughest thing we have had to discuss' - Agarkar on Rinku Singh's exclusion (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: 'Toughest thing we have had to discuss' - Agarkar on Rinku Singh's exclusion (WATCH)

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: No replacement for what Hardik Pandya can do - Agarkar on all-rounder's inclusion in squad osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: No replacement for what Hardik Pandya can do - Agarkar on all-rounder's inclusion in squad

    cricket IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders aim to rectify weaknesses against struggling Mumbai Indian at Wankhede stadium osf

    IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders aim to rectify weaknesses against struggling Mumbai Indian at Wankhede stadium

    Out of this World Sean Paul & Kes' T20 World Cup 2024 anthem released; features Gayle, Bolt & more (WATCH) snt

    'Out of this World': Sean Paul & Kes' T20 World Cup 2024 anthem released; features Gayle, Bolt & more (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    India slams USCIRF's allegations of religious freedom violations, calls it biased entity with political agenda snt

    India slams USCIRF's allegations of religious freedom violations, calls it biased entity with political agenda

    Trudeau remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India (WATCH) snt

    Trudeau's remarks illustrated political space given in Canada to separatism, extremism: India (WATCH)

    cricket Ab de Villiers Mauritian Escape: 10 romantic photos with Danielle de Villiers on spring getaway osf

    Ab de Villiers Mauritian Escape: 10 romantic photos with Danielle de Villiers on spring getaway

    There has to be right balance between freedom of expression and public order: India on US campus protests snt

    There has to be right balance between freedom of expression and public order: India on US campus protests

    As deadline for nomination nears, Congress to end Amethi, Rae Bareli suspense tonight: Report gcw

    As deadline for nomination nears, Congress to end Amethi, Rae Bareli suspense tonight: Report

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon