    Pictures: 11 times Messi's stunning wife Antonella Roccuzzo sizzled in bikini

    First Published Jun 23, 2022, 9:40 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's stunning wife Antonela Roccuzzo showed off her figure recently as she relaxed on a yacht in Ibiza.

    Several football stars have jetted off to spectacular destinations to enjoy the off-season break. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi is enjoying his vacation in Ibiza and his stunning wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their kids. In photos posted on Instagram, Antonella stuns in a neon blue coloured bikini as she shows off her washboard abs while soaking in the sun. This is not the first time Messi's spouse has stunned with her bikini look. 

    Here's a look at some of the other times Antonella grabbed attention for her perfect curves in a bikini:

    In this photograph posted two days after Christmas last year, Antonella Roccuzzo is seen wearing a colourful printed bikini and shares a candid moment with hubby Messi by the poolside.

    Also read: Will Lionel Messi shine for PSG next season? President Al-Khelaifi gives verdict

    Islands appear to be Messi and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo's favourite holidaying location. In a photograph posted in July last year (right), the couple posed for the camera in which Antonella is seen wearing yet another neon print bikini. A few days later, she posted another stunning photograph of enjoying her time at Spain's Es Vedra island as she wore a black netted dress over a black bikini.

    Colourful prints appear to be Antonella Roccuzzo's favourite as she stuns in yet another bikini look in this photograph. Posted in July last year, she is seen posing along with Messi as they enjoyed a break on an island.

    In this photograph, Antonella Roccuzzo is seen enjoying her time on yet another island as she poses for the camera in a shocking pink bikini, looking drop-dead gorgeous with the pristine waters in the background, adding to the sultry look.

    In this photo posted in August 2019, Antonella Roccuzzo is seen soaking in the sun along the poolside in Ibiza, wearing a neon orange bikini. "Miss you, Ibiza🌊🌸🌴🌈🥂" she captioned the post.

    Rocking the bikini look again, in these photographs from 2019, Antonella Roccuzzo shows off her stunning figure in a black and pink two-piece. In one of the pictures, Messi appears to be twining with his wife as he sports a black swimming trunk as the couple share a close moment.

    Also read: Messi-led Argentina one of the favourites to lift World Cup 2022, says Modric

    In the last set of photographs, Messi's gorgeous wife Antonella Roccuzzo sports a neon blue and pink bikini and royal blue bikini as she continues to showcase her love for an island vacation.

