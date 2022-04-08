Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Paulina Gretzky to Jena Sims - Meet the gorgeous WAGS of golfers at Augusta Masters 2022

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 8:37 PM IST

    As the Masters 2022 kick-started in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday, we take a look at the stunningly beautiful wives and girlfriends of some of the top golfers competing in the prestigious event.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    As the Masters 2022 kick started in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday, we take a look at the stunningly beautiful wives and girlfriends of some of the top golfers competing in the prestigious event. The tournament will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, at the Augusta National Golf Club.

    Also read: Golf beauty Paige Spiranac sizzles in revealing photoshoot ahead of The Masters

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Paulina Gretzky

    Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, is a renowned model and pop star who has acted in multiple movies. Daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, the duo first met in 2009, but they didn't start dating until 2013. Seven months later, the duo got engaged and now have two kids, Tatum and Rivers.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Jena Sims

    Brooks Koepka met his now fiance, Jena Sims, in 2015 at the Masters' tournament, which Jena told Golf Digest in 2019 was fitting because she is a Georgia native. They then announced that they were engaged in April 2021, after more than five years together. Jena Sims, who was named 'Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007', is known for her role as Cassie, a cheerleader, and scientific nerd, in the film Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Sophia Phalen

    Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend, Sophia Phalen Bertolami, is an Instagram model who graduated from Chapman University in Orange in 2014 with a degree in Kinesiology and Nutrition. Bertolami has established her own swimwear brand in collaboration with La Isla Swimsuit.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Kelley Cahill

    Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill, was a member of the track and field team at Arizona State University, where she competed as a javelin thrower for the Sun Devils. The 28-year-old is also passionate about tennis, boxing, and track and field.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Victoria Slater

    Daniel Berger's long-time girlfriend, Victoria Slater, who is also known as Tori, attended the University of Kentucky as a marketing and business student. She currently works as a realtor and is one of golf fan favourites.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Erica Stoll

    The wife of Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll, is an American socialite who worked as the Manager of Championship Volunteer Operations for PGA of America. She eventually resigned from the role and now travels with her golfer husband for his tournaments.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Annie Verret

    Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, is a professional event planner and the event coordinator for the 'First Tee Greater Dallas'. The sports star and the Texas Tech graduate officially tied the knot in November 2018, and have a son named Sammy. The couple reportedly live in a $7.7 million Texas mansion. 

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Jillian Wisniewski

    Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski have been going strong for more than six years now, with their relationship first blossoming in 2016. Wisniewski graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BA in Journalism. She now works as a senior business manager at McGarryBowen - an advertising agency - per her LinkedIn and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Pollyanna Woodward

    Paul Casey's wife, Pollyanna Woodward, is best known for her role as a co-presenter on the television-series, The Gadget Show. Her final piece of TV work was competing on the television show Splash! in 2014. She came 11th out of 20 contestants. According to her website, she has a Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled on a water-powered jetpack, travelling 22.64 miles in under 5 hours.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Gabby Granado

    Gary Woodland's wife, Gabby Granado, worked as an interior designer prior to meeting the golfer. She now works as Woodland's manager, along with running her father's company. The couple has three kids.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Taylor Dowd Simpson

    Webb Simpson's wife, Taylor Dowd Simpson, studied communications and theatre acting at Wake Forest University. Known as one of the gorgeous ladies in golf, Taylor went on to work as an actor in Los Angeles post her graduation. The couple has four children.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football epl Guardiola best coach in the world says Liverpool's Klopp ahead of clash against Man City snt

    Guardiola best coach in the world, says Liverpool's Klopp ahead of clash against Man City

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sets the temperature high in the swimming pool

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps snt

    IPL 2022: Isko fat bolte hai, mocks MI's Bumrah as Ishan Kishan shows off his biceps

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood-ayh

    Sasha Banks looking to make difficult choice between WWE and Hollywood

    Australian Grand Prix Sebastian Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner fans entertained snt

    Australian GP: Vettel's 'scooter' ride at end of FP1 under scanner; fans entertained

    Recent Stories

    football Ligue 1: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view snt

    Ligue 1: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view

    Watch 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed-tgy

    Watch: 5-year-old kid with autism writes different font styles; netizens amazed

    Watch Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart-tgy

    Watch: Differently-abled youth being carried by his two friends in Kerala will melt your heart

    Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime RBA

    Want to look sexy like Disha Patani? Here's her diet plan and workout regime (Pictures)

    Yoga for weight loss: Try these asanas to stay in shape-dnm

    Yoga for weight loss: Try these asanas to stay in shape

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon