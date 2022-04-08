From Paulina Gretzky to Jena Sims - Meet the gorgeous WAGS of golfers at Augusta Masters 2022

As the Masters 2022 kick-started in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday, we take a look at the stunningly beautiful wives and girlfriends of some of the top golfers competing in the prestigious event.

Image Credit: Instagram

As the Masters 2022 kick started in Augusta, Georgia, on Thursday, we take a look at the stunningly beautiful wives and girlfriends of some of the top golfers competing in the prestigious event. The tournament will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, at the Augusta National Golf Club. Also read: Golf beauty Paige Spiranac sizzles in revealing photoshoot ahead of The Masters

Image Credit: Instagram

Paulina Gretzky Dustin Johnson's wife, Paulina Gretzky, is a renowned model and pop star who has acted in multiple movies. Daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, the duo first met in 2009, but they didn't start dating until 2013. Seven months later, the duo got engaged and now have two kids, Tatum and Rivers.

Image Credit: Instagram

Jena Sims Brooks Koepka met his now fiance, Jena Sims, in 2015 at the Masters' tournament, which Jena told Golf Digest in 2019 was fitting because she is a Georgia native. They then announced that they were engaged in April 2021, after more than five years together. Jena Sims, who was named 'Miss Georgia Teen USA 2007', is known for her role as Cassie, a cheerleader, and scientific nerd, in the film Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader.

Image Credit: Instagram

Sophia Phalen Bryson DeChambeau’s girlfriend, Sophia Phalen Bertolami, is an Instagram model who graduated from Chapman University in Orange in 2014 with a degree in Kinesiology and Nutrition. Bertolami has established her own swimwear brand in collaboration with La Isla Swimsuit.

Image Credit: Instagram

Kelley Cahill Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill, was a member of the track and field team at Arizona State University, where she competed as a javelin thrower for the Sun Devils. The 28-year-old is also passionate about tennis, boxing, and track and field.

Image Credit: Instagram

Victoria Slater Daniel Berger's long-time girlfriend, Victoria Slater, who is also known as Tori, attended the University of Kentucky as a marketing and business student. She currently works as a realtor and is one of golf fan favourites.

Image Credit: Instagram

Erica Stoll The wife of Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll, is an American socialite who worked as the Manager of Championship Volunteer Operations for PGA of America. She eventually resigned from the role and now travels with her golfer husband for his tournaments.

Image Credit: Instagram

Annie Verret Jordan Spieth's wife, Annie Verret, is a professional event planner and the event coordinator for the 'First Tee Greater Dallas'. The sports star and the Texas Tech graduate officially tied the knot in November 2018, and have a son named Sammy. The couple reportedly live in a $7.7 million Texas mansion.

Image Credit: Instagram

Jillian Wisniewski Justin Thomas and Jillian Wisniewski have been going strong for more than six years now, with their relationship first blossoming in 2016. Wisniewski graduated from the University of Kentucky with a BA in Journalism. She now works as a senior business manager at McGarryBowen - an advertising agency - per her LinkedIn and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Image Credit: Instagram

Pollyanna Woodward Paul Casey's wife, Pollyanna Woodward, is best known for her role as a co-presenter on the television-series, The Gadget Show. Her final piece of TV work was competing on the television show Splash! in 2014. She came 11th out of 20 contestants. According to her website, she has a Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled on a water-powered jetpack, travelling 22.64 miles in under 5 hours.

Image Credit: Instagram

Gabby Granado Gary Woodland's wife, Gabby Granado, worked as an interior designer prior to meeting the golfer. She now works as Woodland's manager, along with running her father's company. The couple has three kids.

Image Credit: Instagram