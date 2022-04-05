Golf beauty Paige Spiranac sizzles in revealing photoshoot ahead of The Masters

The former pro turned social media influencer posted a video of herself during a revealing photoshoot, covered in pink flowers and nothing else to hype up the week.

Golf beauty Paige Spiranac can't wait for The Masters to kick start on Thursday. The former pro turned social media influencer posted a video of herself during a revealing photoshoot, covered in pink flowers and nothing else to hype up the week.

"Happy Masters week!" Spiranac exclaimed in an Instagram Story. "Towel drops tomorrow!" In the clip, Spiranac poses against a white backdrop with pink petals scattered about. She then tosses a handful of petals up in the air while smiling at the camera.

Meanwhile, in another video posted, the 29-year-old star revealed The Masters was her' favourite week' of the year. "Happy Masters week, everyone! I am so excited! This is my favourite week of the year," Spiranac exclaimed. Speaking for PointsBet Sportsbook, the golf beauty slammed the famous Pimento cheese sandwiches offered to patrons and said they tasted like 'feet'.

"Everyone posting the food menu. 'What you can buy for five dollars, what you can buy for 10 dollars'. It's the same menu every year. Let's move on. I think that the women amateur golfers should play three rounds at Augusta, not just one. And I hate the Pimento cheese sandwich, it smells, and it tastes like FEET!" the golf beauty added.

However, Spiranac's Masters' turn-ons outweigh the negative aspects of the iconic competition. "I love the tradition. I love that it's on the same golf course every year. I love the green jacket. I love the par-three contests. I love seeing the little kids in their caddie whites. I love that the caddies wear caddie whites. I love it when Jim Nance says, 'Hello friends'."

"I love the comforting feeling of just it being Masters week and everyone coming together and loving this event. I love everything about The Masters," she concluded.

Last year, the "Playing A Round" podcast host dropped towels ahead of the highly anticipated tournament, which featured her wearing a green mini skirt and a matching jacket, sans a top.

"'No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,' so here's to continuing doing what I want," Spiranac posted on Instagram in March 2021. "I made some towels with this image and other prints! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with."

