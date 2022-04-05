Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Golf beauty Paige Spiranac sizzles in revealing photoshoot ahead of The Masters

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

    The former pro turned social media influencer posted a video of herself during a revealing photoshoot, covered in pink flowers and nothing else to hype up the week.

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

    Golf beauty Paige Spiranac can't wait for The Masters to kick start on Thursday. The former pro turned social media influencer posted a video of herself during a revealing photoshoot, covered in pink flowers and nothing else to hype up the week.

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

    "Happy Masters week!" Spiranac exclaimed in an Instagram Story. "Towel drops tomorrow!" In the clip, Spiranac poses against a white backdrop with pink petals scattered about. She then tosses a handful of petals up in the air while smiling at the camera.

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Twitter

    Meanwhile, in another video posted, the 29-year-old star revealed The Masters was her' favourite week' of the year. "Happy Masters week, everyone! I am so excited! This is my favourite week of the year," Spiranac exclaimed. Speaking for PointsBet Sportsbook, the golf beauty slammed the famous Pimento cheese sandwiches offered to patrons and said they tasted like 'feet'. 

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

    "Everyone posting the food menu. 'What you can buy for five dollars, what you can buy for 10 dollars'. It's the same menu every year. Let's move on. I think that the women amateur golfers should play three rounds at Augusta, not just one. And I hate the Pimento cheese sandwich, it smells, and it tastes like FEET!" the golf beauty added.

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

    However, Spiranac's Masters' turn-ons outweigh the negative aspects of the iconic competition. "I love the tradition. I love that it's on the same golf course every year. I love the green jacket. I love the par-three contests. I love seeing the little kids in their caddie whites. I love that the caddies wear caddie whites. I love it when Jim Nance says, 'Hello friends'."

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

    "I love the comforting feeling of just it being Masters week and everyone coming together and loving this event. I love everything about The Masters," she concluded.

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

    Last year, the "Playing A Round" podcast host dropped towels ahead of the highly anticipated tournament, which featured her wearing a green mini skirt and a matching jacket, sans a top.

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac

    "'No one will ever take you seriously if you keep posting pictures with cleavage,' so here's to continuing doing what I want," Spiranac posted on Instagram in March 2021. "I made some towels with this image and other prints! Link in bio if you want to buy or for the haters to dry their tears with."

    Image Credit: Paige Spiranac Instagram

    Beyond the release of her towels, Spiranac is also amped about the possibility of Tiger Woods teeing off at Augusta. The Masters gets this underway from Thursday, with the iconic green jacket set to be awarded to the winner on Sunday evening.

