Bharat Dynamics to Azad Engineering: 8 stocks to buy, hold

PTC Industries Share Price Target

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has recommended buying PTC Industries shares. The target price is Rs 20,070, which is about 70% higher than the current price

Bharat Dynamics Share Price Target

ICICI Securities has chosen Bharat Dynamics as its second stock pick. The target price is Rs 1,745, which is about 62% higher than the current price

Azad Engineering Share Price Target

The next stock on this list is Azad Engineering. ICICI Securities has given a target price of Rs 2,450 for this stock. Accordingly, the stock can give a return of more than 45%

Dynamatic Technologies Share Price Target

ICICI Securities has also recommended holding Dynamatic Technologies stock in the portfolio. The target price is Rs 10,250, which is more than 36% higher than the current price

Astra Microwave Share Price Target

ICICI Securities' 5th preferred defense stock is Astra Microwave, with a target price of Rs 935. As of 10 am on November 7, 2024, the stock is trading at Rs 803.05

Bharat Electronics Share Price Target

ICICI Securities has also recommended holding Bharat Electronics stock in the portfolio. Its target price is Rs 350, which is about 17% higher than the current price

Solar Industries Share Price Target

ICICI Securities is also bullish on Solar Industries stock. The target price for this stock is Rs 13,250. As of 10 am on November 7, 2024, the stock is trading at Rs 10,143.95

Zen Technologies Share Price Target

ICICI Securities has also recommended holding Zen Technologies stock in the portfolio. Its target price is Rs 2,000. As of 10 am on November 7, 2024, the stock is at Rs 1,895.30

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

