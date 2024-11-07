Bharat Dynamics to Azad Engineering: 8 stocks to buy, hold

Business
Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has recommended buying PTC Industries shares. The target price is Rs 20,070, which is about 70% higher than the current price
ICICI Securities has chosen Bharat Dynamics as its second stock pick. The target price is Rs 1,745, which is about 62% higher than the current price
The next stock on this list is Azad Engineering. ICICI Securities has given a target price of Rs 2,450 for this stock. Accordingly, the stock can give a return of more than 45%
ICICI Securities has also recommended holding Dynamatic Technologies stock in the portfolio. The target price is Rs 10,250, which is more than 36% higher than the current price
ICICI Securities' 5th preferred defense stock is Astra Microwave, with a target price of Rs 935. As of 10 am on November 7, 2024, the stock is trading at Rs 803.05
ICICI Securities has also recommended holding Bharat Electronics stock in the portfolio. Its target price is Rs 350, which is about 17% higher than the current price
ICICI Securities is also bullish on Solar Industries stock. The target price for this stock is Rs 13,250. As of 10 am on November 7, 2024, the stock is trading at Rs 10,143.95
ICICI Securities has also recommended holding Zen Technologies stock in the portfolio. Its target price is Rs 2,000. As of 10 am on November 7, 2024, the stock is at Rs 1,895.30
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing