Kerala: Election Commission seeks report on black money allegations against Congress leaders in Palakkad

Palakkad: The Election Commission has sought a report on the allegations of black money raised against Congress leaders in Palakkad. The commission has asked the District Collector, who is in charge of the Palakkad constituency elections, to provide a report. The inquiry includes details regarding the search conducted in the hotel rooms of Congresswomen leaders and what transpired during the incident. Further action will be taken after receiving the report.

A police team conducted a raid at the KPM Hotel, starting around midnight on Wednesday (Nov 06). The team inspected 12 rooms, including those occupied by Congress women leaders. Initially, the police explained that the raid was a routine check and that no complaints had been filed. However, as controversy surrounding the raid grew, the police clarified that the operation was based on confidential information. After inspecting the rooms and finding nothing, the police left the hotel, providing a written statement confirming that no evidence had been found.

Meanwhile, opposition leader VD Satheesan has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, accusing the CPM-led state government of politically misusing the police about the Palakkad by-election. Satheesan has raised concerns about the state's misuse of police powers to influence the election process.

Congress supporters quickly assembled outside the hotel to protest the police action, while officials confirmed that a total of 12 rooms—including those occupied by leaders from various political parties—were searched as part of routine procedures.

Palakkad ASP Ashwathy Jiji stated that the inspection of hotel rooms occupied by Congress leaders in Palakkad was a routine check as part of election protocol. According to the ASP, nothing unusual was found, and a total of 12 rooms were searched. She clarified that this was a standard procedure, not conducted in response to any specific complaint.

