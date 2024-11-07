Viktor Gyokeres set for summer transfer battle as Sporting eyes Premier League giants' bid at 'cut-price fee'

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres could become one of the summer's most sought-after players, with interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea growing amid news that Sporting CP may be open to offers below his 84 million-pound release clause.

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres could become one of the summer's most sought-after players, with interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea growing amid news that Sporting CP may be open to offers below his 84 million-pound release clause. With Gyokeres’ prolific form, Sporting reportedly expects bids starting around 60 million pounds, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a goal-scoring sensation since his arrival at Sporting in July 2023 from Coventry City, netting an astonishing 66 goals in 67 appearances for the Portuguese club.

This includes a recent hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League that has cemented his reputation as a lethal finisher. In league play alone, Gyokeres boasts 45 goals in 43 matches since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, a scoring rate that translates to a goal every 84 minutes.

Ruben Amorim leaves door open for Gyokeres' summer transfer

Manchester United, now managed by Ruben Amorim, Gyokeres’ former boss at Sporting, is widely seen as a top contender for the striker’s signature. Despite quashing rumors of a January exit for Gyokeres, Amorim left the door open for a summer transfer.

When asked about a possible United move for Gyokeres, Amorim replied, “No, no, no. I cannot be funny with that in this moment. It was tough for me to leave; if I start joking about that with Gyokeres, I'll have problems. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season, and then his life is going, maybe, somewhere else.”

The summer could see fierce competition for Gyokeres, with Arsenal and Chelsea also monitoring the situation closely. With a 10-15 percent future transfer clause included by Coventry City, Sporting’s decision to entertain offers could also benefit Gyokeres’ former club.

Will miss Amorim a lot: Gyokeres

Gyokeres, meanwhile, expressed his admiration for Amorim and the coaching staff, saying, "We will miss him a lot. We achieved a lot together, and we have to move on and face the next challenge."

Gyokeres’ outstanding scoring efficiency—netting 27.6 percent of his shots on target—further underscores his value, with top European clubs ready to make their move for one of the continent’s most potent forwards.

