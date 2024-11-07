Viktor Gyokeres set for summer transfer battle as Sporting eyes Premier League giants' bid at 'cut-price fee'

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres could become one of the summer's most sought-after players, with interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea growing amid news that Sporting CP may be open to offers below his 84 million-pound release clause.

football Viktor Gyokeres set for summer transfer battle as Sporting eyes Premier League giants' bid at 'cut-price fee' snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 10:33 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres could become one of the summer's most sought-after players, with interest from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea growing amid news that Sporting CP may be open to offers below his 84 million-pound release clause. With Gyokeres’ prolific form, Sporting reportedly expects bids starting around 60 million pounds, setting the stage for a potential bidding war.

The 26-year-old has proven to be a goal-scoring sensation since his arrival at Sporting in July 2023 from Coventry City, netting an astonishing 66 goals in 67 appearances for the Portuguese club.

This includes a recent hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League that has cemented his reputation as a lethal finisher. In league play alone, Gyokeres boasts 45 goals in 43 matches since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, a scoring rate that translates to a goal every 84 minutes.

Also read: Champions League round up: Inter edges Arsenal, Barcelona dominates, Club Brugge stuns Aston Villa and more

Ruben Amorim leaves door open for Gyokeres' summer transfer

Manchester United, now managed by Ruben Amorim, Gyokeres’ former boss at Sporting, is widely seen as a top contender for the striker’s signature. Despite quashing rumors of a January exit for Gyokeres, Amorim left the door open for a summer transfer.

When asked about a possible United move for Gyokeres, Amorim replied, “No, no, no. I cannot be funny with that in this moment. It was tough for me to leave; if I start joking about that with Gyokeres, I'll have problems. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season, and then his life is going, maybe, somewhere else.”

The summer could see fierce competition for Gyokeres, with Arsenal and Chelsea also monitoring the situation closely. With a 10-15 percent future transfer clause included by Coventry City, Sporting’s decision to entertain offers could also benefit Gyokeres’ former club.

Will miss Amorim a lot: Gyokeres

Gyokeres, meanwhile, expressed his admiration for Amorim and the coaching staff, saying, "We will miss him a lot. We achieved a lot together, and we have to move on and face the next challenge."

Gyokeres’ outstanding scoring efficiency—netting 27.6 percent of his shots on target—further underscores his value, with top European clubs ready to make their move for one of the continent’s most potent forwards.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A scr

India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A

Italian Cricketer Thomas Draca Registers for IPL 2025 Auction

Italian all-rounder Thomas Draca enters IPL auction

cricket Jalaj Saxena Achieves Historic 6000 Runs And 400 Wickets Double In Ranji Trophy scr

Jalaj Saxena's historic Ranji Trophy feat

cricket India A crumbles against Australia A on Day 1 of second unofficial Test scr

India A crumbles against Australia A in second unofficial Test

Football Champions League round up: Inter edges Arsenal, Barcelona dominates, Club Brugge stuns Aston Villa and more snt

Champions League round up: Inter edges Arsenal, Barcelona dominates, Club Brugge stuns Aston Villa and more

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon