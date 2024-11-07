India A crumbles against Australia A in second unofficial Test

India A had a disastrous start, losing four wickets with only 11 runs on the scoreboard.

cricket India A crumbles against Australia A on Day 1 of second unofficial Test scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

India A crumbled against Australia A in the second unofficial Test. After losing the toss and batting first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India A was struggling at 153/8 at the time of this report. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel is the top scorer, unbeaten on 80. Michael Neser, with four wickets, and Beau Webster, with three, were the destroyers of the Indian batting lineup. KL Rahul (4), who opened the innings, failed to shine. Jurel and Rahul had arrived in Australia earlier in preparation for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also read: IPL 2025 Auction: Foreign Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price

India's start was disastrous, losing four wickets with only 11 runs on the board. Abhimanyu Easwaran (0) and Sai Sudharsan (0) were dismissed in the first over itself. KL Rahul and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) followed soon after. This is the third consecutive innings where Ruturaj and Abhimanyu have disappointed. Devdutt Padikkal (26) and Jurel then added 53 runs for the fifth wicket before Neser provided the breakthrough for Australia by dismissing the latter.

Nitish Reddy (16) and Tanush Kotian (0), who came in next, also failed to make an impact. Khaleel Ahmed (1) also fell cheaply. Jurel held one end up and helped the score cross 150. Prasidh Krishna (11) is at the crease with Jurel.

India made four changes to the team that played the first match. Ishan Kishan, Baba Indrajith, Navdeep Saini, and Manav Suthar lost their places. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Tanush Kotian, and Khaleel Ahmed replaced them. Jurel is the wicketkeeper. Australia A leads the two-match series 1-0.

Also read:  Babar Azam to play under Rohit Sharma? THIS tournament likely to return after 18 years

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

cricket India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A scr

India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A

Italian Cricketer Thomas Draca Registers for IPL 2025 Auction

Italian all-rounder Thomas Draca enters IPL auction

cricket Jalaj Saxena Achieves Historic 6000 Runs And 400 Wickets Double In Ranji Trophy scr

Jalaj Saxena's historic Ranji Trophy feat

cricket India's likely playing XI for first T20I against South Africa scr

India's likely playing XI for first T20I against South Africa

cricket Mohammed Shami return delayed, excluded from Bengal Ranji Trophy Team scr

Mohammed Shami return delayed, excluded from Bengal Ranji Trophy Team

Recent Stories

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon